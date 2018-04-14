IPL 2018, MI vs DD: We’re a dangerous side if we keep going like this, says Gautam Gambhir

Delhi Daredevils opened their account in the IPL with a seven-wicket win against Mumbai Indians. (Source: IPL) Delhi Daredevils opened their account in the IPL with a seven-wicket win against Mumbai Indians. (Source: IPL)

Delhi Daredevils opened their account in IPL 2018 with a thrilling seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Saturday. England international Jason Roy was the star of the show as his unbeaten 91 runs guided DD to a much-needed win. Mumbai Indian’s, on the other hand, succumbed to their third consecutive defeat and lived up to their tag of being slow starters. Expressing happiness over his team’s performance DD skipper Gautam Gambhir said that if his team can continue delivering like this then they can prove to be a force to be reckoned with.

“Boult, Shami, tremendous effort, we thought they were going to get 230, we restricted them to 190. We thought they were 20-30 runs short. That itself was positive. He’s(Roy) a class player. We’re a dangerous side if we keep going like that,” Gambhir said at the post-match presentation.

MI skipper, Rohit Sharma indicated his regret and said, “Disappointing not to finish the (three) games. We had a good score on the board today. We could have bowled smarter and used the slower ball better, but credit to Jason Roy for the way he batted. We got off to a great start with the bat, but didn’t capitalize towards the end. There is room for improvement in the fielding department. The catches we dropped could have gone either way. We certainly have the guys to pull things back. We never wanted to lose games like this because we all know it’s critical to win these games. We need to regroup, come out and do better. We have definitely played good cricket in the last 3 games, hopefully, we can learn from the negatives and come back stronger against RCB.”

