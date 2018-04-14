Presents Latest News

IPL 2018 MI vs DD: Twitterati in awe after Jason Roy steals show

Delhi Daredevils defeated Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. This is Delhi's first win of the season.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: April 14, 2018 8:46:23 pm
IPL 2018, Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils, MI vs DD, Jason Roy, sports news, IPL news, Indian Express Jason Roy remained unbeaten at 91. (Source: BCCI)
Related News

The Wankhede crowd couldn’t have asked for a more excitement as the encounter between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils went till the last ball. DD won it by 7 wickets to grab their first win. Batting first, Mumbai Indians notched up a competitive total of 194/7 in 20 overs riding on a half-century from Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis (48) and Ishan Kishan (44). They lost wickets in quick succession later on but managed to put a good total on the board. In reply, Delhi Daredevils especially Jason Roy took on the attack and hammered the MI bowlers all around the park.

Roy even hammered Hardik Pandya for 21 runs in one of the overs. While Roy dominated the MI bowling, youngster Rishabh Pant didn’t leave any chance of hammering them as the left-hander struck 47 off 25. Kieron Pollard and Hardik later got involved in the dismissals of Rishabh Pant and Glenn Maxwell respectively.

Pollard took a blinder to remove Pant while Pandya too got hold off a stunner in the deep to get the wicket of Maxwell. Both the batsmen were scalped by Krunal Pandya. But it all came down to the last over where DD needed 11 runs and Mustafizur Rahman had the ball in his hands. Roy struck 10 runs in the first two balls but missed to get the bat on next three. He eventually scored the winning runs on the last ball. Here’s what pundits and others have to say about this epic finish.

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
CWG 2018 Medal Tally

Most Read

Best of Express

“How can the authorities deny accreditation to the father after going there. They could have done that at the start only.” 