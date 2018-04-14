IPL 2018 MI vs DD: Twitterati in awe after Jason Roy steals show

Jason Roy remained unbeaten at 91. (Source: BCCI) Jason Roy remained unbeaten at 91. (Source: BCCI)

The Wankhede crowd couldn’t have asked for a more excitement as the encounter between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils went till the last ball. DD won it by 7 wickets to grab their first win. Batting first, Mumbai Indians notched up a competitive total of 194/7 in 20 overs riding on a half-century from Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis (48) and Ishan Kishan (44). They lost wickets in quick succession later on but managed to put a good total on the board. In reply, Delhi Daredevils especially Jason Roy took on the attack and hammered the MI bowlers all around the park.

Roy even hammered Hardik Pandya for 21 runs in one of the overs. While Roy dominated the MI bowling, youngster Rishabh Pant didn’t leave any chance of hammering them as the left-hander struck 47 off 25. Kieron Pollard and Hardik later got involved in the dismissals of Rishabh Pant and Glenn Maxwell respectively.

Pollard took a blinder to remove Pant while Pandya too got hold off a stunner in the deep to get the wicket of Maxwell. Both the batsmen were scalped by Krunal Pandya. But it all came down to the last over where DD needed 11 runs and Mustafizur Rahman had the ball in his hands. Roy struck 10 runs in the first two balls but missed to get the bat on next three. He eventually scored the winning runs on the last ball. Here’s what pundits and others have to say about this epic finish.

That catch by Hardik of Maxwell is as good as you will see in the outfield. Running towards his left , keeping the eyes on the ball and maintaining his balance. Super catch. Could be a game changer #MIvDD — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 14 April 2018

Udta Pandya. Catch of the IPL thus far… #MIvDD #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 14 April 2018

Two dropped catches in one over. DD’s game to lose from here. #MivDD #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 14 April 2018

15 boundaries in the powerplay, just 2 in the last five overs… Daunting total but Mumbai Indians would still be disappointed with 194.. No dew factor, top surface.. Delhi should fancy this chase … Markande will be key.. Mazaa Aayega #MIvDD — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) 14 April 2018

Watching #T20 cricket couldn’t be good for life spans 😃😃👍🏼🏏🙌🏼 heart rate over the moon , whattaaaaa game …#MIvDD #IPL @StarSportsIndia #Starsportstamil — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) 14 April 2018

It was such a huge edge that ball went to short fine leg. why didn’t Krunal pandya leave??? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 14 April 2018

