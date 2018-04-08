IPL 2018 MI vs CSK: Dwayne Bravo assault makes it winning return for Chennai

IPL 2018: Dwayne Bravo scored 68 runs off 30 balls. (PTI Photo) IPL 2018: Dwayne Bravo scored 68 runs off 30 balls. (PTI Photo)

Chennai Super Kings could have scripted their comeback to IPL better. Mumbai Indians could have made a more (un)usual start to their defence of the IPL title. On their return to the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings showed the diehard spirit of champions and riding on an stunning allround performance by Dwayne Bravo, they beat Mumbai by one wicket in a thrilling opening match of IPL 2018 in Mumbai on Saturday. (IPL 2018 Full Coverage)

No way Mumbai Indians should have lost it. They recovered from a bad start with the bat to post a total of 165 for 4 which was a par score on a Wankhede pitch that offered some movement for the bowlers. They then dismantled CSK batting with a young spinner Mayank Markande. At one stage, CSK were 86 for 6 and one player retired hurt with hamstring injury. 48 runs were needed off 21 balls by CSK and with Hardik Pandya, Mustafizur Rahman and Jasprit Bumrah as the death bowler, Mumbai should in no way had lost this.

But Dwayne Bravo stroked his way to a 30-ball 68 with seven sixes in the innings to bring down the equation to 7 runs needed off 7 balls. He was dismissed on the final delivery of the penultimate over. Kedar Jadhav, the injured player, hit a six and a four off consecutive deliveries, on one leg, to take CSK home. Bravo had earlier bowled a stunning spell — 11 runs off his last three overs.

