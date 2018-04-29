IPL 2018, MI vs CSK: ‘Rohit Sharma’s form is directly proportional to Mumbai’s fortunes,’ Twitterati react to MI’s win

Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 56. (Source: IPL website) Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 56. (Source: IPL website)

Rohit Sharma played a captain’s knock with an unbeaten 56 as defending champions Mumbai Indians notched up a last-over eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to bring their campaign back on track in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Pune on Saturday. Languishing at the bottom with only one win from six matches, Mumbai Indians restricted Chennai Super Kings to 169-5, mainly built around Suresh Raina’s unbeaten 75-run innings. Mumbai then returned to overhaul the target with two balls to spare at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Rohit hit a 33-ball unbeaten 56 to complete the run chase after Evin Lewis (47 off 43) and Suryakumar Yadav (44) added 69 runs for the opening wicket.

Mumbai win their second match and stay in the hunt. It’s good for the tournament that all teams are in it as far as possible. In both of Mumbai’s victory, Rohit Sharma has scored a half century. He must bat in the top 3. #CSKvsMI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 28 April 2018

#MI have won two games. Rohit scored in both the games. His form is directly proportional to #MI’s fortunes. Must not bat lower than 3. #CSKvMI #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 28 April 2018

#MumbaiIndians needed their captain to play the kind of innings he can. Top effort from #RohitSharma — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 28 April 2018

It’s back on for @mipaltan with a hard-fought win over @ChennaiIPL @IPL has a long way to go to the playoffs! #SelectDugout #KentCricketLive — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) 28 April 2018

Great fight till the end..wasn’t our day. Great innings by @ImRaina! The #YellowArmy will come back much stronger! Well done @ImRo45 top inn! Congratulations @mipaltan #MIvsCSK — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 28 April 2018

Mumbai Indians next play Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 5 while Chennai Super Kings play Delhi Daredevils a day before that.

