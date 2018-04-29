IPL 2018, MI vs CSK: ‘Rohit Sharma’s form is directly proportional to Mumbai’s fortunes,’ Twitterati react to MI’s win

Follow Us:
Saturday, April 28, 2018
Mumbai Indians managed to restrict the Chennai Super Kings to 169 and chased down the targets with eight wickets and two balls to spare.

By: Sports Desk | Published: April 29, 2018 1:22:51 am
Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 56. (Source: IPL website)
Related News

Rohit Sharma played a captain’s knock with an unbeaten 56 as defending champions Mumbai Indians notched up a last-over eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to bring their campaign back on track in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Pune on Saturday. Languishing at the bottom with only one win from six matches, Mumbai Indians restricted Chennai Super Kings to 169-5, mainly built around Suresh Raina’s unbeaten 75-run innings. Mumbai then returned to overhaul the target with two balls to spare at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Rohit hit a 33-ball unbeaten 56 to complete the run chase after Evin Lewis (47 off 43) and Suryakumar Yadav (44) added 69 runs for the opening wicket.

Mumbai Indians next play Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 5 while Chennai Super Kings play Delhi Daredevils a day before that.

