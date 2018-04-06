IPL 2018, MI vs CSK Preview: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings kickstart the T20 extravaganza

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni will lead MI and CSK respectively. (Source: BCCI/IPL) Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni will lead MI and CSK respectively. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League. The two teams have a fair bit of history, having featured in three IPL finals so far. Chennai Super Kings won their first title by beating the Mumbai Indians in the 2010 final. But Mumbai Indians won the subsequent two finals that the two teams played. They surpassed Chennai Super Kings as the most succesfull team in IPL history by winning the title in 2017. The match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, the home ground of the Mumbai Indians and the place where MS Dhoni registered his name in cricketing yore by hitting a six over long-on and becoming the first Indian captain to win the World Cup since Kapil Dev. This time, though, the Mumbai crowd will be hoping that Dhoni departs without doing too much damage.

What is different in IPL 11?

Making a return to the IPL this season are inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings after serving a two-year suspension. Fans are also leaving no stone unturned to ensure that their return is in grand style, one look at social media is enough to get the picture. Also on display will be some of the most exciting young talents from across the country which includes India under-19 stars. Added to that is the eclectic mix of foreign players which includes cricketers from Afghanistan and Nepal who will be keen to showcase their talent on a global platform.

Harbhajan Singh will be donning the yellow jersey in IPL 11. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

Match Preview

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are among the most successful teams in the IPL. CSK will once again be led by the most experienced captain in T20 cricket- MS Dhoni while Rohit Sharma will skipper MI. Historically MI have been poor starters and that can be gauged by the fact that they have suffered defeats in all of their previous five opening fixtures and that is something the think-tank will have a keen eye on. However, in head to head records – it is MI who hold the edge over CSKwith 12 wins out of the 22 matches. The Chennai outfit, on the other hand, has a win percentage of 60.68 which is the highest among all teams. Hence, when these two teams collide fans can sit back and enjoy a mouth-watering clash.

Players to watch out for

Both the teams have some of the most impactful players cricket has witnessed. For MI, Rohit Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mustafizur Rahman and Jasprit Bumrah are some of the players to watch out for. Young Ishan Kishan also has the reputation of hitting the ball hard. CSK’s mantra at the auction was retaining their core group of players- Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo and MS Dhoni. All four names have the ability to win games on their own. Apart from this former MI spinner Harbhajan Singh will be donning the yellow jersey and he too will look to prove a point to his former owners. On paper, CSK looks formidable but the game of cricket has always had its own share of surprises. While the battles will be fought on field one thing remains constant- IPL 11 will start with a bang and fireworks will fly on Saturday.

