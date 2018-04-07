IPL 2018, MI vs CSK: Hardik Pandya carried off field after sustaining ankle injury

Hardik Pandya was writhing in pain and asked for assistance as he was barely able to stand on his feet. (Source: PTI) Hardik Pandya was writhing in pain and asked for assistance as he was barely able to stand on his feet. (Source: PTI)

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Saturday carried off the field after twisting his ankle during the opening encounter of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Pandya, who remained unbeaten on 22 off 20 balls, forged a fine 52-run stand with elder brother Krunal, who smashed 41 off 22 balls.

The freak injury happened off the final delivery of the Mumbai Indians innings bowled by Dwayne bravo. Pandya wanted to go for a second run but twisted his ankle.

He was writhing in pain and asked for assistance as he was barely able to stand on his feet. It was MI support staff that helped him to leave the ground.

The extent of the injury was yet to be ascertained.

