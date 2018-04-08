IPL 2018 MI vs CSK: Good to see Dwayne Bravo take responsibility, says MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni said his team did not bat well against Mumbai. (AP Photo) MS Dhoni said his team did not bat well against Mumbai. (AP Photo)

Chennai Super Kings were playing at the Wankhede Stadium, the home ground for Mumai Indians in the Indian Premier League. But as Dwayne Bravo launched an assault on Mumbai bowlers and CSK won the game, chants of “CSK, CSK” became louder and louder around Wankhede. It was not Mumbai who were getting the support but Chennai who thrived in this atmosphere to win the game by one wicket. (IPL 2018 Full Coverage)

After the match, MS Dhoni, who led CSK on their return after two years, said that Chennai vs Mumbai game everyone want to watch. He said that the supporters have been very good and they are backing especially because they are making a comeback after two years.

“CSK vs Mumbai is one game everyone wants to watch and we are coming back after two years. Overall, the spectators have been very good. When I was in the dressing room, I was thinking the quantum of losing should not big. If there is a chance to win, win. But if you lose, the margin should not be big,” Dhoni said after winning their first game after serving the ban of two seasons.

Chasing a target of 166 runs, CSK were tottering at 86 got 6 but Dwayne Bravo played a stunning innings of 68 runs off just 30 balls to help CSK win the game by one wicket. Dhoni praised Bravo and said that it was great to see him take the responsibility when everyone else batted bad.

“The way Bravo batted it was really good to see him take the responsibility. We could have batted better. I would take plenty of positives out of the game,” Dhoni said at the post match presentation ceremony.

On CSK’s strategy to play with a unexpected batting line-up, Dhoni explained that he is looking for horses for courses and protecting players who are injury prone which may affect them during the playoffs if they reach there.

“The mix of players we have got will be more horses for courses. We will have to keep our eye on injury-prone players. If we qualify for playoffs, it will be here and there contribution from players. I feel keeping things simple is important,” Dhoni said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd