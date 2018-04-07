IPL 2018, MI vs CSK: DRS used in the league for first time

IPL 2018: Deepak Chahar scalped Evin Lewis wicket. (Source: AP) IPL 2018: Deepak Chahar scalped Evin Lewis wicket. (Source: AP)

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League kicked off on Saturday when Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians locked horns at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The new season of the cash-rich league also saw the introduction of the decision review system (DRS).

DRS came into use early during the encounter between Mumbai and Chennai when the hosts used it to review an on-field decision that went against opener Evin Lewis. On the first delivery of the third over, debutant Deepak Chahar made an LBW appeal against another debutant Evin Lewis and the umpire raised his finger. Lewis used the DRS against the decision as he felt that the ball might have missed the leg stump but the Hawk-Eye showed it was umpire’s call on hitting the stumps. Lewis was ruled out for a duck.

Mumbai were earlier put into bat by CSK after Dhoni-led side won the toss. CSK have made a comeback in this edition of the IPL after facing a two-year ban from the cash-rich league. Mumbai Indians are coming into the tournament as defending champions while CSK have lifted the trophy twice in 2010 and 2011.

Chennai franchise have retained their core side which includes Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo and Faf du Plessis. Raina, Dhoni and Jadeja were retained by the side earlier while they got Bravo through RTM card during the auctions. Moreover, CSK also got back Murali Vijay who had earlier played for the franchise.

CSK did surprise everyone when they let go off off-spinner R Ashwin. But they later got another offie in Harbhajan Singh who had been a part of Mumbai Indians in earlier editions. Apart from Harbhajan, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Mark Wood and Imran Tahir are also new additions to their squad.

