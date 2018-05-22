Mental fortitude key to Sunrisers Hyderabad’s success in playoffs: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman believes mental strength will be the key to SRH’s success in the playoffs. (Source: SRH Twitter) VVS Laxman believes mental strength will be the key to SRH’s success in the playoffs. (Source: SRH Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in season 11 of the Indian Premier League, 2018. However, before the tournament began they weren’t one of the favourites to make it beyond the group stage. The absence of David Warner was a massive hole that few expected would be filled at a short notice. But New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson silenced all the critics by leading his team with aplomb and simultaneously scoring more than 600 runs this season – the third consecutive occasion an SRH captain has done so. On the other hand, the bowlers have been equally brilliant with a terrific execution of slower balls and yorkers to choke the run-flow and lift SRH to the top of the points table. So what is it that one thing that the Sunrisers have done right that has contributed to their success so far? In an exclusive chat with The Indian Express, SRH mentor VVS Laxman explains the strengths that the orange army possesses and how it will help them going into the knockout stages of the tournament.

Strength and Character



“The attitude and approach for each and every match have contributed to our success. Yes, we have defended low totals but having said that, the never-say-die attitude and fighting spirit from each individual were visible. In cricket, skills are very important but your mind plays a huge role in being successful and as a unit, we are showing that mental fortitude till the last run is scored or the last wicket is taken. We are simply not giving up and that’s helpful while defending small targets,” Laxman explained.

Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli had complimented Sunrisers and said that they have strong characters in the team which guides them to succeed. Concurring to it Laxman said, “The character or personality of a person is exposed when he is under pressure. If you look at some of the close matches we had, we were under pressure and that is when the mental strength of the players was on display. You can be talented but if you are not tough mentally and have a positive bent of mind you can’t be successful. This will help us in the playoffs and it’s important for us as a team to have that for 40 overs.”

Luxury of Options

SRH is one of the few teams in the IPL that had all the bases covered after the auctions held earlier this year. Not only did it give them the luxury of fielding different playing XI’s as per the circumstances but also swap players (for same roles) in case of an injury. “I feel the right options and strong bench strength make a team successful. It was a conscious effort from myself, Tom Moody and Murali (bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan) to form a formidable squad during the auctions. What we wanted to do was to have a ready replacement for each and every position in the playing XI,” Laxman remarked.

“The options we had in the bowling department was very useful for us. When someone like Bhuvneshwar Kumar got injured, Sandeep Sharma walked in and did exactly what Bhuvi did for us or when Billy Stanlake got injured, Basil Thampi came in. Sometimes it can get frustrating because a lot of them may not get a chance to play but are capable match-winners for SRH. But we as a franchise, do not like to chop and change,” he added.

Scope for Improvement and Over-reliance on Kane Williamson



“We won some close games but there are still a lot of areas for improvement. As a good team, we still want to improve in all three departments. It doesn’t matter what results come your way. We need to focus on achieving targets that we missed,” he said.

Before SRH’s IPL campaign had begun this year, Laxman had thrown his weight behind Kane Williamson to succeed. Expressing happiness over the way the New Zealand captain has led the team, Laxman said, “Kane has been fantastic and brilliant as a captain. But I feel we have enough depth in the batting. Yes, they may not have yet played to their potential but that is also because they played on some really bad wickets. So it’s not about relying on one batsman and we have several players who can win matches on their own. We are not overly dependent on one player.”

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad face Chennai Super Kings in the first playoff on Tuesday. Despite suffering three consecutive defeats, SRH should not get bogged down, knowing that they’ve two shots at the final.

