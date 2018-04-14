IPL 2018: Lungi Ngidi leaves CSK camp to return home after father’s sudden demise

Lungi Ngidi’s father, Jerome Ngidi, passed away on Friday morning. (Source: Reuters) Lungi Ngidi’s father, Jerome Ngidi, passed away on Friday morning. (Source: Reuters)

Chennai Super Kings’s seamer Lungi Ngidi was forced return home from the ongoing season of the IPL following the tragic death of his father, Jerome Ngidi on Friday morning. This development will be a huge blow for the CSK camp as the Proteas seamer was in a good run of form after a terrific season against India in the rainbow nation. Ngidi had picked up a career-best 6/39 against India at Centurion and his father was present at the stadium on that day.

Confirming the sad turn of events, Titans CEO Jacques Faul spoke to Times Live and said, “I can confirm the sad news and our deepest condolences go to his family and friends. As a cricket family‚ we will assist wherever we can at this difficult time for the family.”

Look who arrived to watch the final test match, 1st time in a hotel, 1st time in joburg Parents showing support😍❤ #NgidiFamily pic.twitter.com/CodjQ0rZkt — Lungi Ngidi (@NgidiLungi) 23 January 2018

“He loved rugby, cricket, swimming, hockey, football and athletics. He is a quiet and disciplined boy; he doesn’t like talking that much but he likes his sports. He always wanted to play for the national team, those were his wishes. He always used to say he wants to play like Makhaya Ntini. Even the young boys he used to play with as a kid would call him Makhaya Ntini because of the way he bowled,” Faul added.

Cricket South Africa also offered their condolences to the fast bowler. “Cricket South Africa is shocked and deeply saddened by the passing away of Mr Ngidi. We would like to extend our most sincere condolences to Lungi and his family. May the Lord be with him and comfort the rest of the Ngidi Family during this difficult time,” said CSA President, Chris Nenzani.

