IPL 2018 Live Updates Day 15: Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2018 Live Updates: Action in the Indian Premier League moves on to Match 23 with Mumbai Indians playing host to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams come into the match on the back of close defeats. Mumbai Indians saw Rajasthan Royals chase down the 168 run target with three wickets and two balls to spare and at the other end, a late flourish from SRH wasn’t enough for them to beat Chennai Super Kings in their own backyard. Now as the two teams brace themselves for the noisy atmosphere of Wankhede Stadium, MI would take inspiration in the fact that it is their icon Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday. Stay tuned for live updates as we carry live coverage of the contest and everything around IPL throughout the day.
Live Blog
IPL 2018 Live Updates: Live build-up coverage to Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
The last time Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians faced off, SRH came off victorious in thrilling fashion. With one run required on the last ball with nine wickets batsmen already dismissed, SRH faced a daunting task to get the win. But a lovely slog over mid-wicket by Billy Stanlake ensured the ball raced away to the boundary with all the fielders inside the circle to force a Super Over. Rashid Khan bagged the Man of the Match honours due to his highly economic bowling which saw 18 dot balls as he went for just 13 runs from four overs.
Overall: Matches – 11, Mumbai Indians won – 5, Sunrisers Hyderabad won – 6
At the Wankhede Stadium: Matches – 3, Mumbai Indians won – 3, Sunrisers Hyderabad – 0
For Mumbai Indians, the record says one win from five when it could well have been five win in five. Two defeats have come on the last ball, one on the penultimate ball and then were denied with two balls left. They need to make key moments count to improve the record
Hello and Good Afternoon! We're working our way towards Match 23 in the IPL which features Mumbai Indians taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The hosts Mumbai started with three straight defeats before winning one but were once again beaten in Jaipur. They're seventh in the standings. On the other hand, SRH have done the complete opposite. They started with three consecutive wins but have since faced back-to-back defeats which puts them fourth in the standings. Their latest defeat coming against CSK despite a late push from Kane Williamson and Yusuf Pathan.