IPL 2018 Live Updates Day 15: Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2018 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma signs autographs at the Wankhede Stadium. (Source: PTI) IPL 2018 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma signs autographs at the Wankhede Stadium. (Source: PTI)

IPL 2018 Live Updates: Action in the Indian Premier League moves on to Match 23 with Mumbai Indians playing host to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams come into the match on the back of close defeats. Mumbai Indians saw Rajasthan Royals chase down the 168 run target with three wickets and two balls to spare and at the other end, a late flourish from SRH wasn’t enough for them to beat Chennai Super Kings in their own backyard. Now as the two teams brace themselves for the noisy atmosphere of Wankhede Stadium, MI would take inspiration in the fact that it is their icon Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday. Stay tuned for live updates as we carry live coverage of the contest and everything around IPL throughout the day.