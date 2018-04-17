IPL 2018 Live Streaming RR vs KKR: When and where to watch RR vs KKR Live Online Streaming, Venue, IPL Match

RR host KKR at home. RR host KKR at home.

Rajasthan Royals host Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday as both teams look to continue with the winning momentum. Both the sides are coming into this game with a win under their belt in the respective last game. For RR, Sanju Samson has played some good and aggressive knock and he showed his class in the last game against RCB where he struck an unbeaten 92 off 45. For KKR, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell might play the key role. Rana scored an important half-century against DD while Russell hammered a 12-ball 47 for his side on Monday.

When is IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. This will be the 15th match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time does IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

