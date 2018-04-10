IPL 2018 Live Streaming, RR vs DD Live Online Streaming: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils IPL Match Timing, Venue, TV Channel

Rajasthan Royals will play Delhi Daredevils. (Source: BCCI) Rajasthan Royals will play Delhi Daredevils. (Source: BCCI)

Rajasthan Royals had a disappointing start to their IPL 2018 campaign as they faced a thumping defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. SRH defeated them by 9 wickets, courtesy aggressive innings from Shikhar Dhawan. RR will now play Delhi Daredevils at home on Wednesday. The Delhi franchise too faced a defeat against Kings XI Punjab in their first match. Both sides would now look to turn tables for themselves in this encounter. RR faced a setback when skipper Steve Smith was banned from the game for one year after the ball-tampering controversy. On the other side, DD too roped in Gautam Gambhir who is leading the franchise side in this edition.

When is IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils?

IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils will be played on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. This will be the sixth match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils?

IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time does IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils?

IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils?

IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils?

IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

