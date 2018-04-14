IPL Live Streaming, RCB vs RR Live Cricket Streaming Online: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 11 Match Timing, Venue, TV Channel

Virat Kohli will lead RCB in IPL 2018. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli will lead RCB in IPL 2018. (Source: PTI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. In what will be the first of the doubleheaders of the day, it will be the first time that the two teams will be facing each other in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both the teams have had a similar start to the tournament with a win and a loss in the two matches they have played so far. The two teams also boast of some of the biggest hitters of the game which includes the likes of Brendon McCullum, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers from Bangalore. While Rajasthan has the trio of D Arcy Short, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. The battle between IPL’s most expensive bowler – Jaydev Unadkat and Virat Kohli will be worth the watch. With so many match-winners on both the sides, fireworks and excitement will surely take place.

When is IPL 2018 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals?

IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals will be played on Sunday, April 15, 2018. This will be the 11th match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals?

IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals will be played at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore.

What time does IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals?

IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 4 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3.30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals?

IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals?

IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

