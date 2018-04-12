IPL 2018 Live Streaming RCB vs KXIP Match 8 Live Cricket Streaming Online: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab IPL Match Timing, Venue, TV Channel

IPL 2018 Live Cricket Streaming, RCB vs KXIP: Virat Kohli will lead RCB on Friday against KXIP. (Source: IPL) IPL 2018 Live Cricket Streaming, RCB vs KXIP: Virat Kohli will lead RCB on Friday against KXIP. (Source: IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab at the on Friday. Both the sides have begun the tournament with contrasting results. While KXIP registered a thumping win over DD in their first match, RCB lost their fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders. Playing at home skipper Virat Kohli will be aiming to open his account. Both the teams boast of a powerful batting line-up. The return of Chris Gayle to Bangalore will also be something to look forward. Hence, this encounter on Friday, April 13th promises to be a mouth-watering clash.

When is IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab?

IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab will be played on Friday, April 13, 2018. This will be the eighth match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab?

IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab will be played at M Chinnaswamy stadium.

What time does IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab?

IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab?

IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab?

IPL 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

