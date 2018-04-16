IPL 2018 Live Streaming MI vs RCB: MI vs RCB Live on Hotstar Jio TV Online

Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday at Wankhede Stadium. MI have so far struggled to grab a win in this IPL 2018 campaign while RCB have just got the victory in one game out of the three they have played. The Wankhede crowd can expect an exciting encounter as both the sides would look to gain momentum back. RCB would bank upon their skipper Virat Kohli who in the last match showed his class and proved his worth when it comes down to chasing a total. His team though lost the match eventually but Kohli played some brilliant strokes and notched up another half-century. On the other hand, MI captain Rohit Sharma hasn’t scored many runs in this edition and the aggressive batsman would look to get his touch back.

When is IPL 2018 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. This will be the 14th match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

What time does IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

