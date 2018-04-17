MI vs RCB IPL Live Score: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Prediction

IPL 2018 Live Score MI vs RCB: Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in the Match 14 of Indian Premier League. Mumbai and Bangalore are two teams which are in the bottom half of the points table with the former lying at the bottom place among eight teams. Bangalore are two places up at six on the table. Mumbai have played three games in the new season and lost all three. The defending champions have struggled with both bat and ball which has increased their problems. Bangalore, however, have failed to click as a unit so far in the 11th season of the biggest T20 league in the world. Catch IPL 2018 Live Streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from the Wankhede Stadium. (IPL 2018 Points Table)

Virat Kohli (AP Photo) Mumbai Indians are yet to open their win account in the Indian Premier League. Out of the three matches they have played so far, they have lost all three. They have failed in their batting, once in their bowling and have been looking for ideas to reverse the faulty start to the league. Rohit Sharma is yet to find a settled batting order for this team and also the perfect combination. It is a similar problem for their opponents on Tuesday. Royal Challengers Bangalore have failed to get their combination right. They have won only one of the three matches so far in the league. The lost loss was against Rajasthan Roayls which came at home. Now they travel to Wankhede Stadium where there will be a good wicket to bat on and there would be just enough for the bowlers. Can Bangalore upset Mumbai at their home and get the second win of the tournament. Or will Mumbai finally open their account in the league?