IPL 2018 Live Streaming KXIP vs SRH Live Online Cricket Streaming: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Timing Venue TV Details

IPL 2018 Live Streaming KXIP vs SRH: Kings XI host Hyderabad in Mohali. (AP Photo) IPL 2018 Live Streaming KXIP vs SRH: Kings XI host Hyderabad in Mohali. (AP Photo)

Kings XI Punjab will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mohali on Thursday. Surisers Hyderabad are table toppers with three wins from three games. But that will be tested by Kings XI Punjab when they host SRH. The SRH bowlers have been top-notch in the IPL so far and Kane Williamson would like another good performance from them. Kings XI have two wins from three games and have a good record at home. They have won both their home games this season. SRH boast with bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan and Sandeep Sharma while their batting also has some top names in Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan and Manish Pandey, Shakib, Deepak Hooda and Yusuf Pathan. But Kings XI will be no pushovers as they look to achieve their third win and end SRH’s winning run in the IPL.

When is IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League match will be played on Thursday April 19, 2018. This will be the 16th match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League match will be played at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

What time does IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League match begin?

IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League match begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League match?

IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

