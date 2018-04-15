IPL 2018 Live Streaming KXIP vs CSK: Chris Gayle hammers fifty off 22 balls against CSK

IPL 2018 Live Streaming KXIP vs CSK: Kings XI Punjab are back at home. They will take on Chennai Super Kings at Mohali after playing their second game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bangalore. Kings XI will look to return to winning ways after suffering a loss in the game against Bangalore. R Ashwin will be keen on registering a big win against his former franchises Chennai. The Yellow Army is off to a great start in the Indian Premier League, winning both their matches so far. They have a settled batting lineup while the bowlers have also been up to the mark. MS Dhoni and his team would love to continue their winning form when they take on Kings XI. Catch IPL 2018 Live Streaming KXIP vs CSK from Mohali here.
Chennai Super Kings travel to Mohali to face Kings XI Punjab. They have won both their games in this season but in Mohali they will be without the services of star batsman Suresh Raina who has been ruled out for two matches after sustaining a calf muscle injury during the match against KKR. CSK stole a stunning win from the jaws of defeat against MI after Dwayne Bravo struck a brilliant 68 off 30 and later beat KKR by 5 wickets at home. Apart from Raina, CSK are also missing the services of Kedar Jadhav who struck the all-important maximum in the last over against MI to anchor his side to win. Interestingly, Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin will be up against his former franchise. Kings XI have had a mixed start. After winning against Delhi, they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bangalore and are seventh in the points table.
Highlights
50 up for Kings XI
A four to finish the 5th over! Gayle pulls one through mid wicket. 50 up for Kings XI at the end of the fifth over. CSK need to rethink their strategy here
19 off the over!
Harbhajan Singh proves costly! 19 runs off the fourth over as Gayle and KL Rahul play some mind-boggling shots. Kings XI are off to a flier!
TOSS: CSK win toss
Chennai Super Kings win toss and elect to bowl against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. Dhoni calls the right side of the coin. Ashwin was also looking to bowl first but not happening today
Chris Gayle is making his debut for Kings XI and here he is! Already a fifty off just 22 balls and looking good for more
4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 6 1 4 0 1 4 6 4 4 6 0 4 - Chris Gayle brins up his half century off just 22 balls. Remember he alsmost went unsold at the IPL Auction?
75 runs off the powerplay for Kings XI! What a start for the team. Chris Gayle is 46* off just 21 balls. CSK are running out of ideas. They need wickets. Imran Tahir into the attack
Consecutive fours from Gayle! The first is off a short delivery and a marginally short. Over square and over mid-off. Magnificent batting
What a shot! The sound off the bat was stunning! It is a length delivery from Deepak outside the off stump and Gayle powers it over long on for a massive six
There is no doubt about KL Rahul's form at the current moment. He is punish the CSK bowlers. Stunning timing, stunning shots. Kings XI soar
Gayle begins the fourth over with a cut and four! The second ball is a six over long-off. Typical Gayle! Crowd is getting louder in Mohali.
Harbhajan Singh to Chris Gayle first ball is crunched through covers for four! But a good comeback from Harbhajan as he only gives only one run later in the over
Two beautiful cover drives in the first over for KL Rahul. One off the final delivery which races to the ropes. Beautiful shot from the right hander. Kings XI take 10 runs from the first over
Deepak goes a bit wide and that is four for KL Rahul! He trusts the surface and sends one over covers for four! Top batting from him. A couple off the third ball
Chris Gayle and KL Rahul are out in the middle for Kings XI Punjab! Rahul will be on strike. The crowd sends out a loud roar for Gayle. Deepak Chahar will bowl the first over
KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, R Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, MS Dhoni (c&wk, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur
"It's too early in the tournament to have so much spice, it's just another change. Axar's got a small niggle and Barinder Sran comes in his place. And we've got Chris Gayle coming in for Marcus Stoinis." - R Ashwin
"It looks good, and at this time of the year, quite a few venues have dew, so it's better to chase. We have a forced change. Suresh Raina is not fit and M Vijay comes in his place. We're a team of overaged boys, so we need to watch our workloads. But with age comes experience." - MS Dhoni
R Ashwin vs MS Dhoni in Mohali! A showdown which was never expected by anyone. Dhoni is back leading the CSK team after two years while Ashwin has moved to Kings XI and will lead them in this season
Welcome to the coverage of Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings from Mohali! A big game for Kings XI as they look to return to winning ways after that loss to Bangalore. Chennai have both their games and would like to continue with the winning run