IPL 2018 Live Streaming KXIP vs CSK: Chris Gayle hammers fifty off 22 balls against CSK

IPL 2018 Live Streaming KXIP vs CSK: Kings XI Punjab are back at home. They will take on Chennai Super Kings at Mohali after playing their second game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bangalore. Kings XI will look to return to winning ways after suffering a loss in the game against Bangalore. R Ashwin will be keen on registering a big win against his former franchises Chennai. The Yellow Army is off to a great start in the Indian Premier League, winning both their matches so far. They have a settled batting lineup while the bowlers have also been up to the mark. MS Dhoni and his team would love to continue their winning form when they take on Kings XI. Catch IPL 2018 Live Streaming KXIP vs CSK from Mohali here.

Welcome to the coverage of Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings from Mohali! A big game for Kings XI as they look to return to winning ways after that loss to Bangalore. Chennai have both their games and would like to continue with the winning run

"It looks good, and at this time of the year, quite a few venues have dew, so it's better to chase. We have a forced change. Suresh Raina is not fit and M Vijay comes in his place. We're a team of overaged boys, so we need to watch our workloads. But with age comes experience." - MS Dhoni

KL Rahul hit fastest fifty in IPL. (PTI Photo) Chennai Super Kings travel to Mohali to face Kings XI Punjab. They have won both their games in this season but in Mohali they will be without the services of star batsman Suresh Raina who has been ruled out for two matches after sustaining a calf muscle injury during the match against KKR. CSK stole a stunning win from the jaws of defeat against MI after Dwayne Bravo struck a brilliant 68 off 30 and later beat KKR by 5 wickets at home. Apart from Raina, CSK are also missing the services of Kedar Jadhav who struck the all-important maximum in the last over against MI to anchor his side to win. Interestingly, Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin will be up against his former franchise. Kings XI have had a mixed start. After winning against Delhi, they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bangalore and are seventh in the points table.