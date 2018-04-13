IPL 2018 Live Streaming, KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Match Timing, Venue, TV Channel

IPL 2018 Live Cricket Streaming, KKR vs SRH: Andre Russell had a good start to the IPL. (Source: PTI) IPL 2018 Live Cricket Streaming, KKR vs SRH: Andre Russell had a good start to the IPL. (Source: PTI)

Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. This will be the first time that both the teams will be facing each other in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Knight Riders have a mixed start to the tournament with a win and a loss in the two matches they have played so far. SRH on the hand are table toppers with two wins in two matches and have momentum on their side. However, both the wins came in home conditions and this will be their first away encounter. The last time these two sides met, KKR came up trumps and SRH will be looking for a sweet revenge and continue their stay on top of the table. Both the teams boast of some of the biggest hitters of the game- Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Hooda among others. Hence this clash will be one to provide a lot of fireworks and excitement.

When is IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad will be played on Saturday, April 14, 2018. This will be the 10th match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

IPL 2018,Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time does IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

