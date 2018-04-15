IPL 2018 Live Streaming KKR vs DD: KKR vs DD Live on Hotstar Jio TV Online

KKR face DD at home. KKR face DD at home.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Delhi Daredevils at home on Monday. Interstingly, DD skipper Gautam Gambhir will be up against his former franchise with whom he has won two IPL trophies. Gambhir was roped in by Delhi in this IPL 2018 auctions while KKR now has a new captain in Dinesh Karthik. Kolkata Knight Riders are coming into this match after facing a loss in their last match while Delhi Daredevils won their last encounter after riding on Jason Roy’s brilliant efforts with the bat.

When is IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils?

Where is IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils?

IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils will be played at Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

What time does IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils?

IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils?

IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils?

IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

