IPL 2018 Live Streaming, KXIP vs DD Live Streaming Online: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils IPL Match Timing, Venue, Streaming

IPL 2018 Live Cricket Streaming, KXIP vs DD: R Ashwin will lead KXIP. (Source: PTI) IPL 2018 Live Cricket Streaming, KXIP vs DD: R Ashwin will lead KXIP. (Source: PTI)

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will square-off against visitors Delhi Daredevils (DD) at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Sunday. This will be the second encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. R Ashwin will be making his debut as captain of the Kings XI Punjab. The spinner, who has played for the Chennai Super Kings for a better part of his IPL career and for the Rising Pune Supergiant, is the 11th captain of the Punjab franchise. However, in comparison to the past KXIP squads, the current team looks quite strong on paper with the likes of Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh and KL Rahul among their ranks. Gautam Gambhir’s Daredevils will have one goal in his mind – to beat the Lions at their own den.

When is IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils?

IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils will be played on Sunday, April 8, 2018. This will be the second match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils?

IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils will be played at PCI stadium in Mohali.

What time does IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils?

IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils begins at 4 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3.30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils?

IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils?

IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd