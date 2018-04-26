IPL 2018 Live Streaming, DD VS KKR Live Cricket Streaming Online: Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Live Match Timing in IST TV Venue

IPL 2018 Live Streaming: Delhi Daredevils face Kolkata Knight Riders for the second time in IPL 2018 IPL 2018 Live Streaming: Delhi Daredevils face Kolkata Knight Riders for the second time in IPL 2018

Delhi Daredevils will clash with the Kolkata Knight Riders in match 26 of Indian Premier League 2018. In the previous encounter at Eden Gardens, KKR had thrashed the Daredevils by handing a crushing defeat. In head to head records, KKR hold the edge with 13 wins out of 20 matches. However, with the appointment of young Shreyas Iyer as the skipper of DD, a change in fortunes may be on the cards. Both the teams boast of some of the biggest hitters of the game which includes the likes of Rishabh Pant, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine among others. Hence, ahead of the mouth-watering encounter here is all you need to know.

When is Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League match?

Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on Friday, April 27, 2018. This will be the 26th match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League match?

Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi.

What time does IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League match begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd