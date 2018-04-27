IPL 2018 Live Streaming, CSK vs MI Live Cricket Streaming Online: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL Live Match Timing in IST TV Venue

IPL 2018 Live Streaming: Chennai Super Kings face Kings XI Punjab for the second time in IPL 2018. (Source: IPL) IPL 2018 Live Streaming: Chennai Super Kings face Kings XI Punjab for the second time in IPL 2018. (Source: IPL)

Chennai Super Kings will face Mumbai Indians in match 27 of the Indian Premier League in Pune on Saturday. While CSK will be riding high on confidence after skipper MS Dhoni’s heroic knock in the previous match against RCB, MI has a lot to ponder about after a string of disappointing performances. Another loss for the defending champions will mean that chances of qualifying for the playoffs become slimmer. The last time these two sides met CSK pulled off a miraculous victory, hence MI will look to seek revenge. With both teams featuring a host of big hitters including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis among others this encounter promises to be a mouth-watering encounter. Here is all you need to know ahead of the contest.

When is Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians will be played on Thursday, April 28, 2018. This will be the 27th match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time does IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians begin?

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League match begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians?

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians?

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

