IPL 2018 Live Streaming, CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Match Timing, Venue, TV Channel

IPL 2018 Live Streaming, CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings will go head to head against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday. (Source: PTI) IPL 2018 Live Streaming, CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings will go head to head against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday. (Source: PTI)

In the fifth match of the Indian Premier League, it will be the Chennai Super Kings who will collide with the Kolkata Knight Riders. In what will be the first home game for CSK after a span of more than two years, the excitement levels inside the Chepauk stadium will be electric. CSK have a dominant record at home and the Knight Riders will find the going tough inside the cauldron. In the first match of the IPL CSK managed to eke out an extraordinary win courtesy of some brilliant batting by Dwayne Bravo. However, KKR will be wary of the threat and have a plan of action ready. Some of the biggest hitters of the game will also be on display which includes the likes of Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Shane Watson, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina among others. As the action gets underway, fireworks will surely fly and a lot of excitement is on the cards.

When is IPL 2018, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

IPL 2018, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. This will be the third match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

IPL 2018, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time does IPL 2018, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

IPL 2018, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

IPL 2018, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

IPL 2018, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

