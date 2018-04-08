IPL 2018 Live Streaming, SRH vs RR Live Score Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Match Timing, Venue, TV Channel

SRH take on RR on Monday. (Source: AP) SRH take on RR on Monday. (Source: AP)

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be up against Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Both SRH and RR suffered a blow earlier when David Warner and Steve Smith were banned from the game for one year by Cricket Australia. Later, SRH captaincy was handed over to Kane Williamson while RR would now be led by Ajinkya Rahane. Rajasthan Royals are making a comeback to the Indian Premier League after facing a ban of 2 years. SRH would bank upon their stong batting line up that includes new captain Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Deepak Hooda and Shakib Al Hasan. Alex Hales has also joined the Sunrisers squad after he replaced Warner. RR on the other side have the services of Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahane and Heinrich Klaasen.

When is IPL 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals?

IPL 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will be played on Monday, April 9, 2018. This will be the fourth match of the tournament.

Where is IPL 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals?

IPL 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time does IPL 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals?

IPL 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals?

IPL 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals?

IPL 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

