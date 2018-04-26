IPL 2018 LIVE, SRH vs KXIP: Revenge or another ‘Gayle Storm’ in Hyderabad

IPL 2018 Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad have revenge on their minds as they face an in-form Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League match set to take place in Hyderabad on Thursday. It was KXIP’s ‘Gayle Storm’ that had handed out a 15-run loss to the Sunrisers earlier at Mohali. SRH will be hoping to get their campaign back on track after back to back defeats to halt their IPL 2018 campaign. In Bhuvneshwar’s absence, Siddarth and Basil Thampi will have to take the responsibility early on while Hyderabad will bank on Shikhar Dhawan and captain Kane Williamson in the batting front.
After suffering back-to-back defeats in IPL 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad brought an end to their misery with a modest 118 against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Sunrisers have looked a balanced side with skipper Kane Williamson standing third in the highest IPL 2018 scorers with 259 runs and Siddarth Kaul standing out with nine wickets in the tournament so far. A charged up Sunrisers Hyderabad will have revenge on their minds when they face an in-form Kings XI today.
SRH Playing XI Prediction:
Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma/Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul
KXIP Playing XI Prediction:
Lokesh Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Barinder Sran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Kings XI Punjab will be looking to get their 5th consecutive win of the season and will aim for a double over Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight.
Coming back to tonight's match, here are the teams for SRH and KXIP:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hale
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), AJ Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle.
It was a bad day for Kohli, who not only saw his side go down in the match but was also reprimanded for slow over-rate against CSK and fined Rs 12 lakh.
Last night, Dhoni-led side had the better of Virat Kohli's home team that went down by 5 wickets in the IPL match. The hosts had put on board a challenging 205 for eight but riding on MS Dhoni's power-packed 34-ball 70, Super Kings overhauled the formidable target with two balls to spare.
Hello. Welcome to our live coverage of all that is happening in Hyderabad ahead of the match between SRH and KXIP. The first match of the season between these two was a thrill to watch, thanks to Chris Gayle's thunderous form. The second match could turn either way - a tale of revenge of another Gayle storm. Stay tuned for live updates from Hyderabad