IPL 2018 LIVE, SRH vs KXIP: Revenge or another ‘Gayle Storm’ in Hyderabad

IPL 2018 Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad have revenge on their minds as they face an in-form Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League match set to take place in Hyderabad on Thursday. It was KXIP’s ‘Gayle Storm’ that had handed out a 15-run loss to the Sunrisers earlier at Mohali. SRH will be hoping to get their campaign back on track after back to back defeats to halt their IPL 2018 campaign. In Bhuvneshwar’s absence, Siddarth and Basil Thampi will have to take the responsibility early on while Hyderabad will bank on Shikhar Dhawan and captain Kane Williamson in the batting front.