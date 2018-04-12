IPL 2018 SRH vs MI Live scorecard: SRH 78/4 after 10.4 overs

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 Live Scorecard: Kane Williamson will be hoping to keep the winning momentum going. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 Live Scorecard: Kane Williamson will be hoping to keep the winning momentum going.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have kept taking frequent wickets and have their noses in front in the match. For Mumbai Indians, Evil Lewis finally got going and made a quickfire 29 off 17 balls. He remains the highest scorer for the defending champions so far. Mumbai Indians had lost to Chennai Super Kings in their season opener at the Wankhede Stadium by the finest of margins. Despite that defeat, there were a number of positives that Mumbai could take from that match, the most obvious one being the debut of Mayank Markande. In fact, Mumbai Indians losing their first game will be of little worry for Rohit Sharma as they have always been notoriously slow starters. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, faced no such problems in their opening match, beating Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018 Live Scorecard:

