IPL 2018 Live Score RCB vs KXIP LIVE Score Cricket: KXIP 71/3 after 8 overs Full Scorecard in Bengaluru

IPL 2018 Live Score RCB vs KXIP: RCB take on KXIP in Bangalore. IPL 2018 Live Score RCB vs KXIP: RCB take on KXIP in Bangalore.

One of the biggest rivalries in Indian Premier League is back as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kings XI Punjab in Bangalore. RCB haven’t started their campaign on a positive note, losing their first match of the season while KXIP who continued their tradition of shuffling captains got a fruitful result to start off IPL 2018 with a win. KXIP roped in R Ashwin from CSK and gave him the captaincy. Apart from this, opener KL Rahul who struck the fastest fifty in IPL against Delhi Daredevils and Chris Gayle will be playing against their former franchise. Both Gayle and Rahul weren’t retained by RCB earlier. Skipper Kohli would be looking to get into the groove after he played and would look to get some quick runs.

IPL Live Score RCB vs KXIP

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score in Bengaluru

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd