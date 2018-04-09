IPL 2018 Live score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals losing frequent wickets

SRH win the toss and elect to bowl first

Ajinkya Rahane reckons he also would have bowled first had he won the toss. But he is confident that his batters can put up a good total. Heinrich Klaasen, who was brought on as Smith's replacement is not in the playing XI. It means we can expect Jos Buttler behind the stumps. A few laughs as Kane Williamson succesfully remembers the names of his overseas players.

So these are the overseas players:

SRH: Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, Kane Williamson, Shakib Al HasanRR: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, D'Arcy Short, Ben Laughlin