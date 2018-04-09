IPL 2018 Live score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals losing frequent wickets

IPL 2018, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score: In match four of the Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square-off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Even before the tournament could begin, SRH and RR had to suffer big setbacks after losing out on the Australian duo of Steve Smith and David Warner. Smith and Warner were banned by Cricket Australia and hence were also excluded out of the IPL. However, despite their absence, the balance of both the sides is still intact. Kane Williamson and Ajinkya Rahane will be leading SRH and RR respectively. This encounter will be crucial for both the teams as a win will help them to kickstart their campaign on a positive note. Some of the players to look out for in this match will be India opener Shikhar Dhawan, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and IPL’s most expensive buy- Jaydev Unadkat.
Catch IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score Updates of SRH vs RR Match from Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
GONE! Sanju Samson 49 c Rashid b Shakib, Rajasthan 49
Shakib gets another and it is that man Rashid Khan again! Heartbreak for Sanju Samson, he misses out on his 50 by one run.
GONE! Ben Stokes 5, c Williamson b Stanlake Rajasthan Royals 63/3
Williamson again and this time it is dangerman Stokes. Stokes looking to hit this one over long-on, doesn't get enough on it, Williamson spills it initially but he somehow gets the ball back in his hands. That is a biggie!
GONE! Ajinkya Rahane 13 c Rashid b Kaul, Rajasthan 52/2
Rashid looks a little surprised himself that he took that catch. Rahane picks him out in the deep. Rashid speeding in from the square leg puts in the dive and takes the catch. Rajasthan are not in a great place at the moment.
Rajasthan 41/1 after 5 overs
Rahane and Samson are keeping things steady. No flashy shots attempted and the priority clearly is conserving wickets at this point. Stanlake and Shakib are alternating at the moment.
SRH win the toss and elect to bowl first
Ajinkya Rahane reckons he also would have bowled first had he won the toss. But he is confident that his batters can put up a good total. Heinrich Klaasen, who was brought on as Smith's replacement is not in the playing XI. It means we can expect Jos Buttler behind the stumps. A few laughs as Kane Williamson succesfully remembers the names of his overseas players.
So these are the overseas players:
SRH: Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, Kane Williamson, Shakib Al HasanRR: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, D'Arcy Short, Ben Laughlin
No luck after all. Tripathi is the next man to fall and these wickets are a big worry for Rajasthan. An attempted slog and he picks out long on.
Rahul Tripathi dropped on 16 by Billy Stanlake and he later survives an LBW appeal. Is this the kind of luck he needs to get going? Only time will tell.
Rahul Tripathi is finding that extra gear that Rajasthan desperately need. He hit Rashid Khan for consecutive fours. He is a man who can turn it around for his team, he showed that last season with the Rising Pune Supergiant.
Sanju Samson in the middle with his captain now, he struggled in his first over but managed to milk Bhuvneshwar for a few runs in the third over. Now Shakib Al Hasan comes into the attack
Captain doin' the talkin'. Williamson picks it up from mid off and throws it on the stumps. Short is caught miles short of the crease. SRH have got their first wicket and that is due to the brilliance of Kane Williamson.
A small huddle with Williamson doing all the talking with that typically calm expression on his face. Ajinkya Rahane and D'Arcy Short open the innings for RR. The Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad is bouncing, the atmosphere is set for another IPL humdinger.
So these are the overseas players:
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Match 4 of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royakls are the two teams that bore the brunt of the fall out of the ball tampering scandal that unfolded in South Africa last month. Steve Smith and David Warner, captains of RR and SRH respectively and arguably their best batsmen are not playing this season. But that doesn't mean that they are two weakened sides. Kane Williamson has proven his capability as captain of New Zealand in all three formats and is considered one of the few batsmen in the world who can match Steve Smith. Ajinkay Rahane is also a well-respected figure and has the ability to adapt to any conditions around the world, let alone in India. It will be interesting how these two sides fair with the new faces leading them. Let's get right down to it.