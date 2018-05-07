IPL 2018 Live, SRH vs RCB: Sunrisers Hyderabad host Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 39 in Hyderabad

IPL 2018 Live SRH vs RCB: With a batting line-up that features the likes of Brendon McCullum, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, Royal Challengers Bangalore surely packed lot of firepower in their arsenal this season. But when coming down to the action on the field, the Kohli-led side has failed to grab the limelight and after a defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in their previous encounter, are facing an early exit from the tournament. The fact that Mumbai Indians won their previous two encounters and climbed up the table did no favours to RCB, and now they face the task of squaring up against Sunrisers Hyderabad who have been, alongside CSK, the most convincing team this season. RCB’s fixture against SRH will not be an easy task, but the side will hope that they can somehow figure out a way to clinch a win. Catch live scores, updates and commentary in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 39 in Hyderabad. (IPL 2018 Home | IPL 2018 Points Table | SRH vs RCB Full Scorecard)
Live Blog
IPL 2018 SRH vs RCB Match 39 Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League from Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad have been the absolutely dominant team this season in Indian Premier League. Being led from the front by skipper Kane Williamson, who has been tremendous in the field, has delivered with the bat and been brilliant as a captain, the 2016-IPL winning team has climbed to the top of the table with 7 wins in 9 matches. The victory in their previous fixture against Delhi Daredevils will further boost the confidence of the side that has been exceptionally economical with the ball, but has not scored big with the bat. Chasing a steep total of 164, Williamson and Yusuf Pathan came off good for their side as they scripted a 7-wicket for their side. Now facing a struggling RCB, Hyderabad will confident of once against raising their victory flags and perhaps become the first team to officially make it through the play-offs.
Highlights
Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a terrible show throughout this season. The side led by Virat Kohli has managed to win only three games so far, and the 5-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings has all but ended their chances of making it through the play-offs. In their past three games, they won against Mumbai Indians by 14 runs, but lost to KKR by 6 wickets and to CSK by 5 wickets.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are table toppers in IPL 2018 and they kept their position in the table after clinching a thrilling win over Delhi Daredevils with a blistering inning from Yusuf Pathan. SRH chased down 163 in the final over and all but confirm a playoff spot. In their previous three games, they have beaten Delhi Daredevils by 7 wickets, Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs and Kings XI Punjab by 13 runs. Bowlers did a terrific job in all three games.
It was a double-header on Sunday and both the matches provided equal excitement. First up, it was the struggling Mumbai Indians who punched their way through as they defeated the confident Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs with Hardik Pandya delivering an allround performance. Setting a target of 181 to chase, KKR only managed to reach 168/6 in their 20 overs.
Next up, Kings XI Punjab picked up a massive 6-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals with KL Rahul smashing an unbeaten-84 in 54 balls to take his side to an easy chase of 155 with 8 balls to spare. Marcus Stoinis and Karun Nair also chipped in with runs.
For struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore, a tough contest is in store as they gear up to take on the table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in an away fixture. In their previous encounter against Delhi Daredevils, SRH showed some form with the bat as they went on to chase down 163 in the final over to clinch a massive 7-wicket win. Now with a chance to make it through the play-offs, they would be eager to make it past through the Virat Kohli-led side which has not been in the best form throughout this season.