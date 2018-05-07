IPL 2018 Live, SRH vs RCB: Sunrisers Hyderabad host Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 39 in Hyderabad

IPL Last night

It was a double-header on Sunday and both the matches provided equal excitement. First up, it was the struggling Mumbai Indians who punched their way through as they defeated the confident Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs with Hardik Pandya delivering an allround performance. Setting a target of 181 to chase, KKR only managed to reach 168/6 in their 20 overs.

Next up, Kings XI Punjab picked up a massive 6-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals with KL Rahul smashing an unbeaten-84 in 54 balls to take his side to an easy chase of 155 with 8 balls to spare. Marcus Stoinis and Karun Nair also chipped in with runs.