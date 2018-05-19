IPL 2018 Live, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders hope to seal third spot

Hello and welcome!

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings have gone through while Delhi Daredevils have gone out without too much fuss. But the same cannot be said about the rest of the teams this season. Among them, Kolkata Knight Riders are in better shape and are arguably the best poised to finish third on the table at the end of this weekend. Of course, they can do that only if they manage to beat SRH today, which has proven a rather difficult task for teams this season. The IPL playoff race has been a real thriller and it all reaches an almighty crescendo this weekend. Let's dive right into it.