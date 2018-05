IPL 2018 Live, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders hope to seal third spot

IPL 2018 Live, SRH vs KKR: Dinesh Karthik’s KKR will be through to the knockouts if they win this match. (Source: PTI) IPL 2018 Live, SRH vs KKR: Dinesh Karthik’s KKR will be through to the knockouts if they win this match. (Source: PTI)

IPL 2018 Live, SRH vs KKR: Sunrisers Hyderabad host Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. While SRH are already through, this could be the match that seals KKR’s fate. The Dinesh Karthik-led side are third on the points table with 14 points and a win here would put them safely beyond the reach of the chasing pack. But they are facing Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have thus far lost just one match at home – a four-run loss to Chennai Super Kings. If KKR lose this match, they would have to ensure that their net run rate doesn’t take too much of a hit so as to avoid being at the mercy of the remaining three group stage matches to be played over the weekend.