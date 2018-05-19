IPL 2018 Live, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders hope to seal third spot

IPL 2018 Live, SRH vs KKR: Sunrisers Hyderabad host Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. While SRH are already through, this could be the match that seals KKR’s fate. The Dinesh Karthik-led side are third on the points table with 14 points and a win here would put them safely beyond the reach of the chasing pack. But they are facing Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have thus far lost just one match at home – a four-run loss to Chennai Super Kings. If KKR lose this match, they would have to ensure that their net run rate doesn’t take too much of a hit so as to avoid being at the mercy of the remaining three group stage matches to be played over the weekend.
Live Blog
IPL 2018 Live, SRH vs KKR: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad have slacked off since they were confirmed as the first team to be through to the knockouts this season. They have lost their last two matches on the bounce against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kolkata Knight Riders would be hoping that they are able to take advantage of this low patch that SRh are in and confirm a third spot finish with a win here. If they do so, they will only be the second team this season to have beaten SRH in Hyderabad.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Highlights
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings have gone through while Delhi Daredevils have gone out without too much fuss. But the same cannot be said about the rest of the teams this season. Among them, Kolkata Knight Riders are in better shape and are arguably the best poised to finish third on the table at the end of this weekend. Of course, they can do that only if they manage to beat SRH today, which has proven a rather difficult task for teams this season. The IPL playoff race has been a real thriller and it all reaches an almighty crescendo this weekend. Let's dive right into it.