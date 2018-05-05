IPL 2018 Live, SRH vs DD in Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad look to consolidate top spot against Delhi Daredevils in Match 36 in Hyderabad

IPL 2018 Live, SRH vs DD: When Delhi Daredevils come down to play against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, they will be eager to script a surprise win, much like they pulled off earlier this week against Rajasthan Royals. After just three wins in nine matches so far, DD are currently placed in the second place from the bottom and need a win to find a way to survive in the tournament and make it through the playoffs. But the task in front of them will not be an easy one as they will face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have been excellent with their bowling line-up throughout this season, and currently placed on top of the table. Catch live scores, updates and commentary from SRH vs DD in Match 36 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Live Blog
IPL 2018 Live SRH vs DD Match 36: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils in Indian Premier League from Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad have been absolutely rampant run in this season of Indian Premier League. The side led by Kane Williamson has established themseleves as one of the favourites to lift the trophy in 2018, with 6 wins in 8 matches so far. The best feature of the side that is placed on top of the table is the bowline line-up that comprises of Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. With a solid bowling unit, SRH have been able to defend low totals multiple times in this season of IPL. But the same fact also exposes a weakness in thier side - their batting has not been the best so far. SRH have not been able to score big totals and often have to depend on their bowlers to do their job. It is precisely the fact which DD need to exploit when the two teams meet on Saturday. DD have been excellent with the bat in the last three matches, since Shreyas Iyer took over the captaincy from Gautam Gambhir. If DD can put on a solid performance with the bat, it might put the Sunrisers on the backfoot.
Highlights
In their previous encounter, Delhi Daredevils pulled off a win against Rajasthan Royals in a rain-affected game by 4 wickets by DLS method. It was a victory at home. But in their previous away game against CSK, the side failed to register a win and went down by 13 runs against MS Dhoni's side. The weakness for DD has been their bowling attack - their batting has looked solid in the previous few games.
It is a double treat for IPL fans - as on Saturday, it is a double header. Before the start of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils, it will be the delicious battle between Virat Kohli's RCB and MS Dhoni's CSK. Click for CSK VS RCB LIVE UPDATES
Hello and Good Morning for our live coverage of the IPL's second game today featuring Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils in Hyderabad. This is Match 36 and SRH's dominant form is still continuing after an empathic win over Rajasthan Royals in their previous encounter. Delhi Daredevils also defeated the same opponents in their previous match and will feel a bit more confident this time around. Delhi Daredevils' batting line up has found a new fire with Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw all chipping in with runs. But can the DD batting line-up fend off against the strong bowling unit of Hyderabad which comprises of Rashid Khan, Ben Stanlake and Bhuvneshwar Kumar?