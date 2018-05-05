IPL 2018 Live, SRH vs DD in Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad look to consolidate top spot against Delhi Daredevils in Match 36 in Hyderabad

IPL 2018 Live, SRH vs DD: Sunrisers Hyderabad are in splendid form this season. (Source: IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been absolutely rampant run in this season of Indian Premier League. The side led by Kane Williamson has established themseleves as one of the favourites to lift the trophy in 2018, with 6 wins in 8 matches so far. The best feature of the side that is placed on top of the table is the bowline line-up that comprises of Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. With a solid bowling unit, SRH have been able to defend low totals multiple times in this season of IPL. But the same fact also exposes a weakness in thier side - their batting has not been the best so far. SRH have not been able to score big totals and often have to depend on their bowlers to do their job. It is precisely the fact which DD need to exploit when the two teams meet on Saturday. DD have been excellent with the bat in the last three matches, since Shreyas Iyer took over the captaincy from Gautam Gambhir. If DD can put on a solid performance with the bat, it might put the Sunrisers on the backfoot.