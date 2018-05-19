IPL 2018 Live, RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals host Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur in Match 53

IPL 2018 Live Score, RR vs RCB: It has been a massive comeback out of nowhere for Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. Just when it looked the side will have another early exit from the tournament this season, RCB have sprung up to become a strong contender for the Playoffs. With three straight victories in three games, the side have found a new lease of life in the tournament and have emerged as the side that can take spoil celebrations for other teams hoping to finish in the top four. RCB are currently in the fourth position with 12 points and need a win to almost seal their entry in the playoffs. Rajasthan Royals, though, need to win for the same reason, and will challenge them for a spot in the top four. Catch live scores, updates and commentary from Kings XI Punjab against Kolkata Knight Riders at Holkar Stadium in Match 44 of the Indian Premier League. (IPL 2018 Home | Points Table | KXIP vs KKR Full Scorecard)
Live Blog
IPL 2018 RR vs RCB Match 53 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League from Jaipur
For Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, it is simply a do-or-die encounter. The team that wins the match will almost seal a playoff spot for themselves. On the other hand, the losing side will have to bid farewell to the tournament. Rajasthan Royals track record in home games has been impressive this season. In last four games, they have won three at home, and skipper Ajinkya Rahane will hope that his side can once again make the most of the home ground advantage against a RCB side that are flying high on confidence at the moment. Jos Buttler has gone back to England and will miss out on the match - a fact that might hurt RR. Buttler has been in a terrific form in the past four games. RCB will feel much more confident with their bowling line up in Buttler's absence.
Highlights
In a do-or-die match, Rajasthan Royals will clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both teams need a win to survive in the tournament. But while Virat Kohli's RCB are flying at the moment with three big victories on the trot, Rajasthan Royals are in trouble with the in-form batsman Jos Buttler, leaving for England, RR will be without him and will have to depend on the rest of the batting line up to fire.