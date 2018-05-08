IPL 2018 Live, RR vs KXIP: Rajasthan Royals host Kings XI Punjab in Jaipur in Match 40 of Indian Premier League

IPL 2018 Live Score, RR vs KXIP: Rajasthan Royals need to win to fight for survival. (Source: IPL)

For Rajasthan Royals, the equation cannot get any simpler now. They need to attain big wins in all their remaining five matches to at least have a chance to survive in the Indian Premier League 2018 season and make it through the play-offs. Their first challenge in this perilious journey is Ravichandran Ashwin's Kings XI Punjab, the same team that defeated them by 6-wickets two days ago. RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has not clicked in the tournanment at all, and it seems the pressure of captaincy has affected his temparament. He will look to bank upon the solid form shown by opening batsman Jos Buttler, who scored fifties in the previous two games. The allrounder Jofra Archer is another asset in RR's arsenal. Unfortunately for them, Ben Stokes has not come off good this season, and RR will need to have a think about him. For Ashwin, it could be a big opportunity to win another game against the same opposition and cement his position on the right side of the IPL table.