IPL 2018 Live, RR vs KXIP: Rajasthan Royals host Kings XI Punjab in Jaipur in Match 40 of Indian Premier League

IPL 2018 Live Score, RR vs KXIP: Just two days after Rajasthan Royals suffered a massive 6-wicket defeat against Kings XI Punjab in Indore, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side will get ready to host Punjab in Jaipur for the reverse fixture. After winning just 3 matches in 9 games, Rajasthan have slumped down to the bottom position in the table and the home encounter against the Ravichandran Ashwin-led side is a must win for them to spark a fight for survival in the tournament, even though it seems highly unlikely they will be able to make it through the play-offs. KXIP, on the other end, are expected to ride high on confidence, with their opening pair of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle clicking, along with a brilliant bowling line-up that features Afghanistan teen sensation Mujeeb Zadran.
Live Blog
IPL 2018 RR vs KXIP Match 40 Live: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab in Indian Premier League from Jaipur
For Rajasthan Royals, the equation cannot get any simpler now. They need to attain big wins in all their remaining five matches to at least have a chance to survive in the Indian Premier League 2018 season and make it through the play-offs. Their first challenge in this perilious journey is Ravichandran Ashwin's Kings XI Punjab, the same team that defeated them by 6-wickets two days ago. RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has not clicked in the tournanment at all, and it seems the pressure of captaincy has affected his temparament. He will look to bank upon the solid form shown by opening batsman Jos Buttler, who scored fifties in the previous two games. The allrounder Jofra Archer is another asset in RR's arsenal. Unfortunately for them, Ben Stokes has not come off good this season, and RR will need to have a think about him. For Ashwin, it could be a big opportunity to win another game against the same opposition and cement his position on the right side of the IPL table.
Highlights
Kings XI Punjab returned after a week's hiatus last week to take on a struggling Mumbai Indians. Hoping for an easy win, the R Ashwin-led side were in for a shock after they were defeated by 6 wickets. It was their second consecutive loss in two games. Needing a win to bounce back, KXIP triumphed over Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets on Sunday with KL Rahul scoring a blistering 84 not out in 54 balls to take his side to the third position in the IPL table. Their form is "jittery" at the moment, with them losing 2 out of their games - Loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs, Loss against Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets, Win against Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets.
It was yet another miraculous bowling effort from Sunrisers Hyderabad that saw them clinch a 5-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in a thrilling contest last night. After being asked to bat first, SRH managed to only reach 146 in their 20 overs, with skipper Kane Williamson scoring another half century. But in spite of a good middle-order partnership between Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel, the side failed to reach the total, with economical bowling spells from Sandeep Sharma who gave just 20 runs in his 4 overs, and Siddarth Kaul, who gave just 25 runs in his four overs. SRH managed to defend yet another low total and went on to remain on top of the IPL table.
Just two days after suffering a massive 6-wicket defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab in an away game, Rajasthan Royals will get ready to host the same opposition in their home ground. With the Ajinkya Rahane-led side at the bottom of the table, the encounter is a must-win for RR, and the side will aim to make the best of the home ground advantage to pull off a win. Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer could be the key players for the side. KXIP, on the other end, will look to fix a few leaks in their middle order and will hope to come off even stronger than before.