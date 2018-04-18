IPL 2018 Live Score RR vs KKR Live Streaming: Ajinkya Rahane begins to accelerate against KKR in Jaipur

IPL 2018 Live Score RR vs KKR Live Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders invited the home side to bat first after winning the toss. Rajasthan Royals have been too good at home. Rarely have they been beaten in Jaipur and Kolkata Knight Riders are the team that will try to beat them on Wednesday. This will not be an easy task for Kolkata as Rajasthan seem to have found their winning touch. Their batting has clicked with Sanju Samson playing two exceptional knocks in the previous two games. Ben Stokes is due as well. Kolkata have had a mix IPL so far. They dominated their second game after losing the first but then lost their third at home. Now, they will look to win one and return on the winning track. The Indian Premier League game is Jaipur promises to be an exciting affair between two equally matched teams. Catch IPL 2018 Live Score RR vs KKR Live Streaming here. (IPL Live Scorecard RR vs KKR)
Indian Express Commentary
Live Blog
IPL 2018 Live Score RR vs KKR Live Streaming: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Live Updates and Live Streaming at Jaipur
Rajasthan Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders at home. Both RR and KKR are full of talented batsmen who can turn the match on its head. RR's Sanju Samson smashed unbeaten 92 off 45 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the least game while KKR's Nitish Rana notched up a half-century in his last match. Moreover, Andre Russell too has played a superb role with the bat and has helped his side accelerate the scoring rate in the middle overs. Both the sides would look to continue with their winning momentum when they take the centre stage on Wednesday. The Jaipur crowd can witness a change in the batting order if Rajasthan promotes Rahul Tripathi up. The right-handed batsman playe some good knocks for RPS in the last edition while batting up and can replicate it if given a chance.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Highlights
Rajasthan Royals end the powerplay at 48/0 in 6 overs. Ajinya Rahane has done most of the work for the hosts but it's good that they haven't lost any wickets. This marks the end of Powerplay overs and here comes the first strategic time out. KKR need wicket to put a halt on scoring rate now
A brilliant cover drive from Ajinkya Rahane and in no time he has gone past 30-run mark. The right-hander is looking good for a big score. Rahane has got starts on the previous occasions in the tournament but hasn't converted them in big scores. Today, he ha sthe opportunity to get some runs under his belt.
Ajinkya Rahane comes down the track and dispatches that one from Mavi for maximum. It was aback of the length delivery from Mavi. Rahane is looking in some good touch out there in the middle. He won't let go off a delivery bowled on that length.
Ajinkya Rahane welcomes Sunil Narine with back to back boundaries. He first swept away a length delivery towards the square and then came down the track to struck that one away to long off boundary. The next two deliveries were short and wide of off-stump and Rahane just dispatched them away to cover bounday. The skipper has pushed the paddle in the middle now
Both Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav haven't given away runs in these three overs. Rajasthan Royals are 9/0 after three. Short is looking a bit under pressure while Rahane is trying accelerate from the other end. The openers need to keep the scoreboard moving
Piyush Chawla started off the proceedings in a brilliant fashion for KKR. The home side just managed to get three runs out of that one. All eyes would be on Short in this game as he needs to be among the runs in this one. KKR on the other side have given the ball to Kuldeep Yadav for the second over. Karthik is relying on his wrist spinners to get some ealry breakthrough
So the umpires and the teams are out in the middle. It would be Ajinkya Rahane and D Arcy Short who will open the innings for Rajasthan Royals. Dinesh Karthik has given the ball to Piyush Cahwla to bowl the first over. Short hasn't scored runs for RR so far in the league and he needs to get going in this match
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), D Arcy Short, Sanju Samson(w), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav
So news from the middle is, Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and they have elcted to bowl first. 'We are going to bowl first. Just the fact that it looks a good surface and chase the total down,' says Dinesh Karthik at the toss.
Ajinkya Rahane is satisfied that his side will bat first. "As Dinesh said, the wicket is good so happy to bat first. We are playing the same team as the last team. A lot. It is a different experience captaining different players from around the world," says Rahane.
"It looks like a beautiful surface. If you look closely under the tinge of grass it is a little bit dry but it is rock hard. So it will not have any impact for spin. The ball will come on to the bat nicely and it is a fantastic strip for batting. The weather is quite clear and both teams will enjoy that. Rajasthan Royals have an unbelievable record at home," tells Michael Clarke.
Hello and welcome to live coverge of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders from Jaipur. Both RR and KKR are coming into this match with a win in their respective previous encounters and would look to continue with the momentum. RR have Sanju Samson who is in sublime form with the bat while KKR have Nitish Rana and Andre Russell who have the ability to take on the bowling attack with authority.