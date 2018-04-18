IPL 2018 Live Score RR vs KKR Live Streaming: Ajinkya Rahane begins to accelerate against KKR in Jaipur

TOSS!

So news from the middle is, Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and they have elcted to bowl first. 'We are going to bowl first. Just the fact that it looks a good surface and chase the total down,' says Dinesh Karthik at the toss.

Ajinkya Rahane is satisfied that his side will bat first. "As Dinesh said, the wicket is good so happy to bat first. We are playing the same team as the last team. A lot. It is a different experience captaining different players from around the world," says Rahane.