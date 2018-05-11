IPL 2018 Live, RR vs CSK: Rajasthan Royals host Chennai Super Kings in Jaipur in Match 43 of Indian Premier League

IPL 2018 Live Score, RR vs CSK: CSK won by 64 runs in the first encounter this season. (Source: IPL)

The last time Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals met, it was a one-man show by Shane Watson who blasted 106 runs in 57 balls to take his side to a massive total of 204. With Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo and Karn Sharma taking two wickets each for CSK, the RR were bundled out for 140, giving the MS Dhoni's side a 64-run win. Rajasthan Royals will look to make the best of the home conditions this time around and will look to have a similar blistering start with Jos Buttler finding form at the right time. The England batsman has scored three consecutive fifties for RR and has started to look extremely threatening in the tournament. He could be the key figure for RR. CSK, on the other hand, will depend once again on Captain Cool Dhoni, who has been ab absolute rock for them throughout IPL 2018.