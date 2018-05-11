IPL 2018 Live, RR vs CSK: Rajasthan Royals host Chennai Super Kings in Jaipur in Match 43 of Indian Premier League

IPL 2018 Live Score, RR vs CSK: With the battle for the fourth position in the Playoffs heating up, Rajasthan Royals turned a winning corner in their previous game when they defeated Kings XI Punjab by 15 runs. Now with a chance to get back into the contention for a top-four finish in the round robin games, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side will host MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. A win for RR will see them getting to 10 points in 11 games, same as Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, and will make them the third team which will be vying for the fourth position in the table. CSK, on the other hand, will look to win and seal a Playoff berth for themselves.
Live Blog
IPL 2018 RR vs CSK Match 43 Live: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League from Jaipur
The last time Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals met, it was a one-man show by Shane Watson who blasted 106 runs in 57 balls to take his side to a massive total of 204. With Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo and Karn Sharma taking two wickets each for CSK, the RR were bundled out for 140, giving the MS Dhoni's side a 64-run win. Rajasthan Royals will look to make the best of the home conditions this time around and will look to have a similar blistering start with Jos Buttler finding form at the right time. The England batsman has scored three consecutive fifties for RR and has started to look extremely threatening in the tournament. He could be the key figure for RR. CSK, on the other hand, will depend once again on Captain Cool Dhoni, who has been ab absolute rock for them throughout IPL 2018.
Highlights
Chennai Super Kings are in excellent form throughout the season with skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni being in roaring form. The side have won 7 out of their 10 encounters so far, and their 6-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous match has all but confirmed their position in the Playoffs. Though the one-away defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders a few days ago, has shown that CSK can sometimes struggle on away grounds. Results in past three matches: CSK vs RCB (Won by 6 wickets); KKR vs CSK (Lose by 6 wickets); CSK v DD (Won by 13 runs)
It was an epic encounter on Thursday between hosts Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad, where the batsmen came out on top. For DD, it was Rishabh Pant who hammered an unbeaten 128* i 63 balls to steer his side to 187/5 in 20 overs. Chasing 188, SRH lost Alex Hales but Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Kane Williamson kept their nerves and added 176* runs together to script another win for Hyderabad. While Dhawan scored 92* in 50 balls, Williamson scored 83* in 53.
An exciting prospect for MS Dhoni's fans once again as Chennai Super Kings will travel to Jaipur to square head against Ajinkya Rahane-led side. The equation for both the teams are very different. While CSK are almost certain of making it through the Playoffs, they need a win to cross the line today itself. On the other end, for RR, after a much-need 15-win victory over Kings XI Punjab, the situation still looks slightly bleak. They need to win to make the battle for the top four team in the table a three-way contest between RR, MI and KKR. But a win against CSK, will not come easy, skipper Rahane will be wary of the fact.