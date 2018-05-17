IPL 2018 Live, RCB vs SRH: Royal Challengers Bangalore host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru in Match 51

IPL 2018 Live, RCB vs SRH: The Royal Challengers Bangalore have gained a new life in this season of IPL after they went on to register two big wins over Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab. It has brought the Virat Kohli’s side out of nowhere into the Playoff contention. But the road to Playoffs is not that easy as they will gear up with table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad who are perhaps enjoying their best season yet. RCB will hope that confidence from the 10-wicket win over Punjab earlier this week, pushes them towards another big win and increase their chances of finishing in the top 4 spot. Catch live scores, updates and commentary from Kings XI Punjab against Kolkata Knight Riders at Holkar Stadium in Match 44 of the Indian Premier League. (IPL 2018 Home | Points Table | RCB vs SRH Full Scorecard)
Sunrisers Hyderabad will feel that they have something to prove after the loss against Chennai Super Kings in their previous encounter. The side will look to bank upon the form of the opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and the skipper Kane Williamson, who both scored two back-to-back fifties, and have stitched 100 runs partnership twice in a row. If Royal Challengers Bangalore wish to keep themselves into the match, not only they would need to be smart against the feroicious SRH bowling line up featuring the likes of Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, but they would also have to find a way to dismiss Dhawan and Williamson. The longer the two stay in the middle, the more stronger SRH will get, and RCB cannot afford to slip up.
There was a major reshuffle in the points table after Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians match last night. MI climbed to the fourth position, reaching the top four for the first time, while KXIP slumped further to the 6th position. Click to check out IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE
Mumbai Indians won a thriller against Kings XI Punjab at Wankhede Stadium with Jasprit Bumrah bowling a stunning 19th over and dismissing the danger man KL Rahul who scored 94 runs. Needing 23 in 12 balls, KXIP only managed to score 6 runs in the penultimate over, and failed to score the remaining 17 in the final, because of new batsmen in the middle. With the win, MI climbed to the 4th position in the table, while KXIP slipped to 6th.
Apart from politics, the drama in Bengaluru will continue in terms of sports as well when Royal Challengers Bangalore return home to Chinnaswamy Stadium and host Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB have mounted a huge comeback with two straight victories and will hope to continue the run to further have a shot in booking the Playoff berth. The competition though will be a tough one, with SRH having their best season so far.