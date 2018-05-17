IPL 2018 Live, RCB vs SRH: Royal Challengers Bangalore host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru in Match 51

IPL 2018 Live, RCB vs SRH: Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Kane Williamson are in terrific form. (Source: BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad will feel that they have something to prove after the loss against Chennai Super Kings in their previous encounter. The side will look to bank upon the form of the opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and the skipper Kane Williamson, who both scored two back-to-back fifties, and have stitched 100 runs partnership twice in a row. If Royal Challengers Bangalore wish to keep themselves into the match, not only they would need to be smart against the feroicious SRH bowling line up featuring the likes of Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, but they would also have to find a way to dismiss Dhawan and Williamson. The longer the two stay in the middle, the more stronger SRH will get, and RCB cannot afford to slip up.