IPL 2018 Live, MI vs RR: Mumbai Indians host Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai in Match 47 of Indian Premier League

IPL 2018 Live Score, MI vs RR: Just when it looked things were over for the defending champions Mumbai Indians this season in IPL, the Rohit Sharma-led side have bounced back just in time to register three consecutive victories. The recent run of victories have put MI in contention of a dramatic entry into the play-offs, in a reminder of what happened in 2015, when they went on to win eight consecutive matches on the way to the title. But up next for Mumbai are Rajasthan Royals, who are yet another contender for the play-off spot. With two straight wins, RR are also flying on top.
Live Blog
IPL 2018 MI vs RR Match 47 Live: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League from Mumbai
The last time Mumbai Indians met Rajasthan Royals in this season of Indian Premier League, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side picked up a 3-wicket victory. Facing the same opposition at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the away side will hope to repeat the performance to rise further up in the table. The recent form of Jos Buttler, who has scored three consecutive fifties, will give RR confidence to go against the defending champions in the away surroundings. Krishnappa Gowtham has also contributed in the recent matches with both bat and the ball and two straight victories over KXIP and CSK will further boost their confidence. But MI are riding high on three consecutive wins and the batsmen have started to fire up the top. The challenge might not be an easy one.
Highlights
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on the Indian Premier League clash between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. With both the teams in contention for a play-off spot, a delicious fixture is on offer. While MI have bounced back with three straight victories, RR have picked up two back-to-back wins to make them a contender. Rohit Sharma's side will look to make the most of the home ground advantage while RR will look to back on Jos Buttler once again to get the win.