IPL 2018 Live, MI vs RR: Mumbai Indians host Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai in Match 47 of Indian Premier League

IPL 2018 Live Score, MI vs RR: Rajasthan Royals have won their previous two games. (Source: BCCI)

The last time Mumbai Indians met Rajasthan Royals in this season of Indian Premier League, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side picked up a 3-wicket victory. Facing the same opposition at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the away side will hope to repeat the performance to rise further up in the table. The recent form of Jos Buttler, who has scored three consecutive fifties, will give RR confidence to go against the defending champions in the away surroundings. Krishnappa Gowtham has also contributed in the recent matches with both bat and the ball and two straight victories over KXIP and CSK will further boost their confidence. But MI are riding high on three consecutive wins and the batsmen have started to fire up the top. The challenge might not be an easy one.