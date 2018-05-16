IPL 2018 Live MI vs KXIP: MI vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11

IPL 2018 Live Score MI vs KXIP Match 50: Mumbai Indians are playing their final home game of the season and this is a virtual knockout game for the hosts. Kings XI Punjab travel to Mumbai with an aim to get a playoff berth after they let the opportunity slip in the earlier phase of the tournament. They began on a strong note but have been troubled by their batting performances in the recent matches, leading to their drop in the points table. They are currently fifth in the points table. Mumbai Indians are sixth with a good Net Run-Rate so all they need to do to keep their Playoffs chances alive is win games. This will, however, not be an easy job for them. Catch IPL Live Score MI vs KXIP Live IPL Match Today.
Live Blog
IPL 2018 Live Score MI vs KXIP: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Match 50 of Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium
IPL 2018 Live Match Today MI vs KKR at Wankhede Stadium: Hosts Mumbai Indians will fancy beating a floundering Kings XI Punjab when both sides face-off in a must-win match in the Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. After a string of losses initially, Mumbai's hopes of making it to the last four were revived after three straight wins, but their eight-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday has again put them on the back foot.
While Mumbai are in sixth position with five wins from 12 games, a stuttering KXIP – have slumped to the fifth spot with 12 points having suffered their fourth defeat in five games.
Mumbai, with an excellent net run-rate, need to put behind the humiliation by the Royals and come out with all guns blazing against an equally jittery KXIP, who have lost their way in the second half of the tournament after starting strongly.
Mumbai's middle order was yet again exposed in the last game when their batsmen, including skipper Rohit Sharma, failed miserably.
Only Suryakumar Yadav has been among the runs on a consistent basis and MI would be pleased with the return to form of West Indian opener Evin Lewis. These two will be banked upon to provide an excellent start.
Highlights
Two teams have qualified for the playoffs so far. Two spots are remaining and KKR have a very good chance to make it but have to win their last game which will confirm their spot. Kolkata Knight Riders are third in the points table while Rajasthan Royals are fourth. Kings XI are fifth. IPL Points Table 2018
The race for two IPL 2018 Playoffs spots got a clearer picture on Tuesday. Rajasthan Royals were looking good to take one spot after three consecutive victories but that was ended by Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR beat Rajasthan at Eden Gardens and have now all but sealed their playoffs spot. Rajasthan are still in the race but it will be very difficult for them
Mumbai Indians know how to perform under pressure. They have been doing this for a couple of seasons now. Facing elimination from IPL 2018, the defending champions host Kings XI in a must-win encounter at the Wankhede Stadium. Kings XI have been troubled off late with their batting falling to perform match-after-match. But Wednesday's game is important for both the teams and both teams need to win big.