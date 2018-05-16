IPL 2018 Live MI vs KXIP: MI vs KXIP Predicted Playing 11

IPL 2018 Live Score MI Vs KXIP: KL Rahul is in red-hot form.

Hosts Mumbai Indians will fancy beating a floundering Kings XI Punjab when both sides face-off in a must-win match in the Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. After a string of losses initially, Mumbai's hopes of making it to the last four were revived after three straight wins, but their eight-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday has again put them on the back foot.

While Mumbai are in sixth position with five wins from 12 games, a stuttering KXIP – have slumped to the fifth spot with 12 points having suffered their fourth defeat in five games.

Mumbai, with an excellent net run-rate, need to put behind the humiliation by the Royals and come out with all guns blazing against an equally jittery KXIP, who have lost their way in the second half of the tournament after starting strongly.

Mumbai's middle order was yet again exposed in the last game when their batsmen, including skipper Rohit Sharma, failed miserably.

Only Suryakumar Yadav has been among the runs on a consistent basis and MI would be pleased with the return to form of West Indian opener Evin Lewis. These two will be banked upon to provide an excellent start.