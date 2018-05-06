IPL 2018 Live, MI vs KKR in Match 37: Expected playing 11 for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium

IPL 2018 Live, MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians come into the contest against Kolkata Knight Riders at the back of a confidence boosting win against Kings XI Punjab. With little margin to slip up for the defending champions, they face a KKR side which easily got the better of a much-fancied and the team to beat this season in Chennai Super Kings. The win took MI out of the gutter in the IPL table and to fifth but still with just three wins in nine, Rohit Sharma captained Mumbai have lots to lose against Kolkata Knight Riders who are third in the standings. MI’s equation is simple, or hard, depending on how one sees it, they have to win all remaining five matches to progress to playoffs. Catch live score, updates and commentary for Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 37 of Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium. (IPL 2018 Home | IPL Table | MI vs KKR Full Scorecard)
Live Blog
IPL 2018 Live Score MI vs KKR Match 37: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League from Mumbai
IPL 2018 Live, MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians come into the match against Kolkata Knight Riders having made a bold statement in the win against Kings XI Punjab in Indore. Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya got the defending champions MI over the line on Friday to move up to fifth in the IPL table. The win kept MI's slim chances of qualifying for the playoffs alive. Now they need five wins in five to safely move into the knockout stages.
On the other side, Kolkata Knight Riders made a statement of their own by beating Chennai Super Kings with ease at the Eden Gardens. The comfortable win for Dinesh Karthik-led KKR against the team to beat this season expressed how KKR can be a difficult team to beat even after a collapse at the top. Shubman Gill, one of the members of India's U19 World Cup winning side, came to the fore to make amends for letting go of a simple MS Dhoni catch.
Highlights
Mumbai Indians XI: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, JP Duminy, Ben Cutting/Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah.
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Rinku Singh/Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik (c&wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Shivam Mavi, Piyush Chawla, Tom Curran, Kuldeep Yadav.
Team news for KKR: Nitish Rana sat out the last game for KKR against CSK having not fully recovered from the back spasm. But in the leadup to today's fixture, Rana spent some time hitting the ball over the rope and rolled his arm briefly which suggests that he could be making a comeback. But Uthappa, in the press conference, said a final call is likely to take taken only before the game. Should Rana miss out once again, the visitors could persist with the same unit that beat Chennai. Mitchell Johnson could go in place for Tom Curran owing to the Aussie's expensive rate and not creating any real impact either
Teams News for MI: For Mumbai Indians, the all-rounders haven't done the job that is required in this format of the game. Keeping that in mind, Kieron Pollard is expected to be sitting on the bench again. To improve on their death bowling, the hosts may bring in variety specalist Mustafizur Rahman in place of Ben Cutting
On Saturday in the IPL, CSK beat RCB by 6 wickets to stake claim in the Southern Derby for a second time this season. Later in the evening, SRH beat DD in a close contest that left the latter on the brink of elimination.
KKR's Robin Uthappa on Saturday: "Sunil is someone who has always enjoyed batting, someone who's always been a batsman who can bowl [rather] than a bowler. But what he bowled and what he does with his bowling skill is that his batting got overshadowed. So he could always bat and when we saw that, open the batting at the top of the order, we saw that he can utilise the powerplay so well with the way he bats. And having someone like me at No. 3 also makes it easier for the team and the management also to make that decision that if a wicket falls quickly, then you have another opening batsmen going in. That makes it easier for us to make that decision. But he's come off so well, and it had also done a world of good to his confidence personally. From the outside when I look at it, he's got another opportunity to contribute to the team which had made him more successful as a player."
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Overall: Matches – 21, Mumbai Indians won – 16, Kolkata Knight Riders won – 5
At the Wankhede Stadium: Matches – 7, Mumbai Indians won – 6, Kolkata Knight Riders won – 1
Hello and Good Morning for our live coverage of IPL Match 37 featuring Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. This first leg of the fixture sees Rohit Sharma-captained MI against Dinesh Karthik-led KKR in both teams' push for the playoffs. While KKR are third and look good for the knockouts, same cannot be said for MI who are fifth but have only three wins this season.