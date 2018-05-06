IPL 2018 Live, MI vs KKR in Match 37: Expected playing 11 for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium

IPL 2018 Live, MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya against KXIP. (Source: PTI)

IPL 2018 Live, MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians come into the match against Kolkata Knight Riders having made a bold statement in the win against Kings XI Punjab in Indore. Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya got the defending champions MI over the line on Friday to move up to fifth in the IPL table. The win kept MI's slim chances of qualifying for the playoffs alive. Now they need five wins in five to safely move into the knockout stages.

On the other side, Kolkata Knight Riders made a statement of their own by beating Chennai Super Kings with ease at the Eden Gardens. The comfortable win for Dinesh Karthik-led KKR against the team to beat this season expressed how KKR can be a difficult team to beat even after a collapse at the top. Shubman Gill, one of the members of India's U19 World Cup winning side, came to the fore to make amends for letting go of a simple MS Dhoni catch.