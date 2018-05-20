IPL 2018 Live, DD vs MI: Mumbai Indians face Delhi Daredevils with eye on final knockout spot

IPL 2018 Live, DD vs MI: Mumbai Indians play Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi in a match that could effectively end the playoff race. Mumbai’s net run rate is already better than that of fourth-placed Rajasthan Royals and a win here would help them replace in that position. If they win by a big margin, it would only put more pressure on Kings XI Punjab in their match against Chennai Super Kings in the final match of the group stage later in the day. Earlier in the tournament, Delhi Daredevils had beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium to claim their first win of the season. Catch live scores, updates and commentary from Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Match 55 of the Indian Premier League. (IPL 2018 Home | Points Table | DD vs MI Full Scorecard)
Live Blog
Mumbai Indians can effectively end the race for the top four spots with a big win here. Kolkata Knight Riders' win yesterday means that there is only one knockout spot left with three teams fighting for it. Rajasthan Royals have temporarily taken up residence there but Mumbai Indians have a superior net run rate compared to them. This means that if they win this match they will replace Rajasthan at fourth spot. For Kings XI Punjab to then do the same to Mumbai Indians, they will have to beat Chennai Super Kings by a huge margin in the second match of the day.
Highlights
Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya put in a shift in the gym when not on the field.
Kolkata Knight Riders sealed a third spot for themselves by condemning Sunrisers Hyderabad to a third consecutive defeat. Royal Challengers Bangalore's elimination was then confirmed when they lost to Rajasthan Royals.
This is it! The final matchday of what has been a roller-coaster ride of a group stage in this year's IPL. On one side are Delhi Daredevils, the hosts who were knocked even before this race for the top four spots started truly heating up. On the other are Mumbai Indians who looked like they are out of contention midway through this stage, as they do almost every year, but have since run through the rest of their matches like hot knife through butter and are well poised to take the final playoff spot. Interestingly, though, Delhi have looked a better side since their elimination was confirmed and have even managed to beat Chennai Super Kings in their previous match, although that game was as dead as a dead rubber could get. But, here they are facing a team who have only victory in their minds and have not slacked off one bit.