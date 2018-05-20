IPL 2018 Live, DD vs MI: Mumbai Indians face Delhi Daredevils with eye on final knockout spot

Hello and welcome!

This is it! The final matchday of what has been a roller-coaster ride of a group stage in this year's IPL. On one side are Delhi Daredevils, the hosts who were knocked even before this race for the top four spots started truly heating up. On the other are Mumbai Indians who looked like they are out of contention midway through this stage, as they do almost every year, but have since run through the rest of their matches like hot knife through butter and are well poised to take the final playoff spot. Interestingly, though, Delhi have looked a better side since their elimination was confirmed and have even managed to beat Chennai Super Kings in their previous match, although that game was as dead as a dead rubber could get. But, here they are facing a team who have only victory in their minds and have not slacked off one bit.