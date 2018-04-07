IPL 2018 Live Score MI vs CSK Live Streaming: CSK win toss, elect to bowl against MI

IPL 2018 Live Score MI vs CSK Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings. IPL 2018 Live Score MI vs CSK Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2018 Live Score MI vs CSK Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings to kick-off Indian Premier League season 11. Two of the most successful teams are ready to play the first match of the new IPL season. MI vs CSK will be a great start to the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MS Dhoni is back for Chennai and he will be captain the team against Mumbai. Rohit Sharma will look to get the defending champions off to a great start. Chennai have some of the most experienced players in their line-up and so does Mumbai and they have won them the title last year as well. Catch IPL 2018 MI vs CSK Live Match from Mumbai here.

IPL 2018 Live Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming: IPL 2018 begin with MI vs CSK and it will be live on TV. Mumbai are the defending champions while Chennai are returning to the league after two years. MI vs CSK will be live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select HD. MI vs CSK Live Streaming can be found on Hotstar.