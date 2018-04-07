IPL 2018 Live Score MI vs CSK Live Streaming: CSK win toss, elect to bowl against MI

IPL 2018 Live Score MI vs CSK Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings.
IPL 2018 Live Score MI vs CSK Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings to kick-off Indian Premier League season 11. Two of the most successful teams are ready to play the first match of the new IPL season. MI vs CSK will be a great start to the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MS Dhoni is back for Chennai and he will be captain the team against Mumbai. Rohit Sharma will look to get the defending champions off to a great start. Chennai have some of the most experienced players in their line-up and so does Mumbai and they have won them the title last year as well. Catch IPL 2018 MI vs CSK Live Match from Mumbai here.
IPL 2018 Live Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming: IPL 2018 begin with MI vs CSK and it will be live on TV. Mumbai are the defending champions while Chennai are returning to the league after two years. MI vs CSK will be live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select HD. MI vs CSK Live Streaming can be found on Hotstar.
IPL 2018 Live Score MI vs CSK Live Streaming: MS Dhoni will lead CSK. (PTI Photo)
IPL 2018 begins with the first match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. These two are the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League. Mumbai have won the IPL title for a record three times. They will be looking to defend their title with their first match at home ground at Wankhede Stadium. Chennai Super Kings have won the title two times. They were banned for two seasons in after the 2015 edition of IPL and are now back for the new season. MS Dhoni is back at the helm for them and he will to work his magic and lead the team to yet another title. So this is a clash between two very strong teams and both look to begin on a winning note. Wankhede Stadium is ready for the first match and so is every cricket fan around the world for the biggest T20 League in the world.
Highlights
Toss: CSK opt to bowl
MS Dhoni is back as CSK captain! He wins the toss and Chennai Super Kings will be bowling first. Dhoni says there will be a bit of movement. Rohit Sharma says it is a challenge to play against CSK but adapting to the situation is key
Wankhede Stadium has always been a high scoring ground and this won't change this year. Sunil Gavaskar says, "there is even cover of grass over the pitch and will help seamers. There will be runs as well."
IPL's new season bring new experiences for cricketers and the fans. What is this season about? It is about comebacks. It is about new beginnings. Young players like Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill and Jofra Archer will look to soak is every moment. Read more about the new season of IPL
Welcome! You have enjoyed a great opening ceremony at Wankhede but it is now time for the cricketing action. Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of IPL 2018. Mumbai are defending champions while Chennai are returning to the Indian Premier League.