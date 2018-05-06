IPL 2018 Live, KXIP vs RR in Match 38: Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals eye winning ways again in Indore

IPL 2018 Live, KXIP vs RR: Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals come into Match 38 of Indian Premier League with two consecutive defeats in their kitty and when the day is over, one of them would have snapped that sorry run while one would make that number three. KXIP who had started the season strongly have fizzed out in the last two encounters and RR’s string of defeats has seen them drop to the bottom of the table. KXIP are fourth in the standings with five wins and three defeats while RR are reverse with three wins and five defeats. KXIP would hope opening duo of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul get them off to a strong start again and on the other side, Jos Buttler would look to replicate his 18-ball fifty. Catch live score, updates and commentary from Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 38 of Indian Premier League. (IPL 2018 Home | IPL Table | KXIP vs RR Full Scorecard)
Live Blog
IPL 2018 Live Score KXIP vs RR Match 38: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League from Indore
Kings XI Punjab look good to make the playoffs in IPL 2018 but for that they need to first arrest their two-match losing streak and then put a few wins under their belt to fight away the challenge or late surge by other teams. KXIP are fourth and a win will take them up a place to third. For their opponents Rajasthan Royals, a win would hold bigger meaning who also come into it with two consecutive defeats. A win and they displace themselves from the bottom of the standings to fifth spot. KXIP will once again hope for big runs and plenty of explosive shots from Chris Gayle who has accumulated 302 runs from five games. RR would consider themselves unlucky to have lost in their last encounter against Delhi Daredevils in a rain affected match. In the match that was cut short, RR fell short by just four runs to suffer their fifth defeat this season.
On Saturday in the IPL,
Chennai Super Kings dismissed Royal Challengers Bangalore cheaply for just 127 with Parthiv Patel and Tim Southee getting into double digits. In reply, CSK ambled their way to the target with MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo remaining unbeaten at the end for a six wicket win with 12 balls to spare [Read report]
In the second game of the day, Delhi Daredevils travelled to Hyderabad to face table-toppers SRH. Batting first, Prithvi Shaw produced another stellar show with the bat to score 65 runs with Shreyas Iyer scoring 44 runs. It took DD to 163/5. In reply, all SRH batsmen were among the runs but a late surge by Yusuf Pathan got the team past the winning line with a ball to go [Read report]
Hello and Good Afternoon! Thanks for joining us in our live coverage of the second match today in the IPL which features Kings XI Punjab against Rajasthan Royals at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Two teams who have lost two consecutive matches and would look to bring to an end a sorry streak in a tournament which is unforgiving in its nature with the sheer number of matches in a quick period. Which of these two will bring to an end their streak today?