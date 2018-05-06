IPL 2018 Live, KXIP vs RR in Match 38: Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals eye winning ways again in Indore

On Saturday in IPL

On Saturday in the IPL,

Chennai Super Kings dismissed Royal Challengers Bangalore cheaply for just 127 with Parthiv Patel and Tim Southee getting into double digits. In reply, CSK ambled their way to the target with MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo remaining unbeaten at the end for a six wicket win with 12 balls to spare [Read report]

In the second game of the day, Delhi Daredevils travelled to Hyderabad to face table-toppers SRH. Batting first, Prithvi Shaw produced another stellar show with the bat to score 65 runs with Shreyas Iyer scoring 44 runs. It took DD to 163/5. In reply, all SRH batsmen were among the runs but a late surge by Yusuf Pathan got the team past the winning line with a ball to go [Read report]