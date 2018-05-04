IPL 2018 Live KXIP vs MI in Indore: Kings XI Punjab host Mumbai Indians in Indore

IPL 2018 Live Score KXIP vs MI: After a 14-run defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indias, who are currently placed at the bottom of the table, must win all their remaining matches in the tournament to somehow make it through to the play-offs this season. The defending champions have failed to deliver both with the bat and the ball and now they will take on a well-rested Kings XI Punjab, who will be returning after a week’s break. To add to Mumbai’s troubles, KXIP will be playing MI at their adopted home ground of Holkar Stadium in Indore, and will be eager to get back to winning ways after the shocking defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous encounter. It will be a tough task for MI to take on a side that has been absolutely stunning with both the bat and the ball, but MI skipper Rohit Sharma will hope that their side can sprung up a surprise win.
In the IPL last night, Kolkata Knight Riders shocked the rampaging Chennai Super Kings as they went on to attain a thumping 6-wicket win over their opponents at Eden Gardens. It was the U-19 World Cup star Shubman Gill who scored a match-winning fifty for his side and remained unbeaten on 57 in 36 balls to take KKR to victory. He was supported on the other end by skipper Dinesh Karthik who scored 45 runs in 18 balls. Sunil Narine, who took 2 wickets and gave just 20 runs in his 4 overs, and then scored 32 runs in 20 balls, was declared the match winner after KKR chased down the total of 177 set up Chennai Super Kings.
Hello and Good Morning to our live blog as we work our way towards Match 34 in the Indian Premier League which features Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians. KXIP will be the home side today as they return after a week's hiatus. MI, who are currently lying on the bottom of the table after the 14-run defeat against RCB earlier this week, will be eager to get off to a win to find a lifeline in the tournament.