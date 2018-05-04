IPL 2018 Live KXIP vs MI in Indore: Kings XI Punjab host Mumbai Indians in Indore

IPL 2018 Live Score, KXIP vs MI: Mumbai Indians need a win to survive in the tournament. (Source: IPL) IPL 2018 Live Score, KXIP vs MI: Mumbai Indians need a win to survive in the tournament. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2018 Live Score KXIP vs MI: After a 14-run defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indias, who are currently placed at the bottom of the table, must win all their remaining matches in the tournament to somehow make it through to the play-offs this season. The defending champions have failed to deliver both with the bat and the ball and now they will take on a well-rested Kings XI Punjab, who will be returning after a week’s break. To add to Mumbai’s troubles, KXIP will be playing MI at their adopted home ground of Holkar Stadium in Indore, and will be eager to get back to winning ways after the shocking defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous encounter. It will be a tough task for MI to take on a side that has been absolutely stunning with both the bat and the ball, but MI skipper Rohit Sharma will hope that their side can sprung up a surprise win.