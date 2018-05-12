IPL 2018 Live, KXIP vs KKR: Kings XI Punjab host Kolkata Knight Riders in Indore in Match 44 of Indian Premier League

IPL 2018 Live Score, KXIP vs KKR: Chris Gayle and KL Rahul are in excellent form for KXIP. (Source: BCCI)

The last time Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab met in this season of Indian Premier League, it was a rain-affected match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With a tremendous batting performance from the opening pair of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul, KXIP picked up an easy victory by DLS method. The things for KXIP may have gone a bit topsy-turvy, losing two out of last three games, but the openig pair of Rahul and Gayle still stands tall. Rahul has picked up momentum, scoring 84* and 95* in the past two matches, and he would the key player for the Ravichandran Ashwin-led side against KKR at their home ground of Indore. KKR will look to get rid of the opening pair as soon as possible, which might tilt the match in their favour.