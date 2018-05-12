IPL 2018 Live, KXIP vs KKR: Kings XI Punjab host Kolkata Knight Riders in Indore in Match 44 of Indian Premier League

IPL 2018 Live Score, KXIP vs KKR: Flying after two consecutive victories over Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR were shocked into focus after they lost two consecutive matches against Mumbai Indians. Now, a spot in the Playoff hangs in a balance, with both Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in contention to be the fourth team to make it through the round robin stages. A visit to Indore to take on Kings XI Punjab is much crucial for KKR as they need to pick up a victory to move along ahead in the table. But KXIP, who have a terrific home record this season, will not be an easy opponent to take on.
Live Blog
IPL 2018 KXIP vs KKR Match 44 Live: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League from Indore
The last time Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab met in this season of Indian Premier League, it was a rain-affected match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With a tremendous batting performance from the opening pair of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul, KXIP picked up an easy victory by DLS method. The things for KXIP may have gone a bit topsy-turvy, losing two out of last three games, but the openig pair of Rahul and Gayle still stands tall. Rahul has picked up momentum, scoring 84* and 95* in the past two matches, and he would the key player for the Ravichandran Ashwin-led side against KKR at their home ground of Indore. KKR will look to get rid of the opening pair as soon as possible, which might tilt the match in their favour.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Highlights
The last night saw another thrilling encounter between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings. With a brilliant knock of 95*, his third fifty on the trot, Jos Buttler scripted a smashing victory for his side, ensuring a survival in the tournament and putting them in contention for the Playoffs.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders. The battle is now getting tense with so many teams vying to make it through the Playoffs, and a surprise bounce back from Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, have now things made even tougher for each team. KKR have lost their last two matches and the upcoming away fixture against KXIP is a must-win for them. On the other hand, KXIP have also lost two of their last three matches, and they need to find the winning momentum back again, in order to ensure a ticket to Playoffs. A slip for each team in this crucial tie could prove costly.