IPL 2018 Live Score Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils Live Streaming: KXIP win toss, elect to bowl against DD

IPL 2018 Live Score KXIP vs DD Live Streaming: Kings XI host Delhi Daredevils.
IPL 2018 Live Score KXIP vs DD Live Streaming: After a thrilling opening game in Mumbai, Indian Premier League action shifts to Mohali where Kings XI Punjab take on Delhi Daredevils in Match 2 of this season. Kings XI will host Delhi and will like to get their campaign underway with a win at home. They are captained by R Ashwin and have the experienced Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh in the team. Delhi on the other hand have two-time IPL winning captain Gautam Gambhir at the help. The Delhi team is a good mix of youth and experience and will hope to show their real potential this season after failing to shining in the past two seasons. (IPL 2018 Live Full Coverage)
IPL 2018 Live Streaming KXIP vs DD Live Cricket Score: IPL 2018 enters its second day with a double header on line. Kings XI host Delhi in Mohali and it is a day-night game. The KXIP vs DD game will begin at 04:00 pm IST in Mohali and will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Hindi and the HD version of the channel. The IPL 2018 Live Streaming can be accessed on Hotstar and JioTV.
IPL 2018 Live Score KXIP vs DD Live Streaming: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils Live Cricket Score
IPL 2018 Live Score KXIP vs DD Live Streaming. Kings XI open campaign.
In the first of the doubleheaders on Sunday, it will be Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) who will be taking on Delhi Daredevils (DD) at the IS Bindra stadium in Mohali. R Ashwin will be leading a remodelled star-studded KXIP while hometown hero Gautam Gambhir will captain the Devils. This is the first occasion where Ashwin will be leading an IPL while Gambhir is the second most experienced captain in the league. However, both the new captains will have one goal in mind- to get off to a winning start this season. In head to head records KXIP is ahead by a whisker- out of the 20 matches played between them, KXIP has won 11 and DD has won 9. From DD, Glenn Maxwell will not be playing as he is yet to arrive while Aaron Finch misses out for KXIP due to personal commitments.
TOSS: Kings XI elect to bowl
Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin wins the toss after Delhi captain Gautam Gambhir calls it wrong. KXIP will be fielding first in Mohali. This is the first time Ashwin is captaining an IPL side. He says it is a massive responsibility.
Players are set and have walked out to the middle. R Ashwin will begin the proceedings with the ball. Delhi openers Gautam Gambhir and Colin Munro are set as well. And this is what Glenn Maxwell has tweeted!
The Lion who led them in the first seaso and took them to playoffs. The man who is loved by Mohali. He is back home, eight years after his last season with Kings XI. Yuvraj Singh, welcome back!
Sarfraz Khan was till date the youngest player to debut in Indian Premier Legaue. But Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman is now the youngest debutant in IPL. He is 17 years and 17 days old. Sarfraz was 17 years and 177 days
Gautam Gambhir (c), Colin Munro, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Amit Mishra, Rahul Tewatia, Trent Boult, Mohammad Shami
KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Yuvraj Singh, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
The Mohali pitch is hard with some grass on it. 163 is the average of score on this ground. It is warm and breezy and Michael Slater said the pitch looks superb for batting. 170 should be par?
"I'm pretty excited, the IPL has brought me back close to my playing days. I had a year off (from the IPL) in between. That has freshened me up. We had a wonderful auction, the guys have trained incredibly hard for the last 10 days. I'm excited, the team is excited. Lot of the overseas guys arrived late, we've worked hard on the Indian talent in the meanwhile. The challenge has been to bring all cultures together." - Ricky Ponting
Kings XI have a good team with R Ashwin as the captain. Local boy Yuvraj Singh is back with the team he began his IPL career with. There is Chris Gayle as an opener. But, can Delhi, led by Gautam Gambhir, achieve an upset in Mohali? Here's our preview
Second day of IPL 2018. The action shifts to Mohali where Kings XI Punjab host Delhi Daredevils in Match 2 of IPL 2018. Ashwin will be captaining KXIP while Gambhir is back with his home team Delhi to lead them. Can this be a cracker of the game like MI vs CSK yesterday?