IPL 2018 Live Score Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils Live Streaming: KXIP win toss, elect to bowl against DD

IPL 2018 Live Score KXIP vs DD Live Streaming: After a thrilling opening game in Mumbai, Indian Premier League action shifts to Mohali where Kings XI Punjab take on Delhi Daredevils in Match 2 of this season. Kings XI will host Delhi and will like to get their campaign underway with a win at home. They are captained by R Ashwin and have the experienced Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh in the team. Delhi on the other hand have two-time IPL winning captain Gautam Gambhir at the help. The Delhi team is a good mix of youth and experience and will hope to show their real potential this season after failing to shining in the past two seasons. (IPL 2018 Live Full Coverage)

IPL 2018 Live Streaming KXIP vs DD Live Cricket Score: IPL 2018 enters its second day with a double header on line. Kings XI host Delhi in Mohali and it is a day-night game. The KXIP vs DD game will begin at 04:00 pm IST in Mohali and will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Hindi and the HD version of the channel. The IPL 2018 Live Streaming can be accessed on Hotstar and JioTV.