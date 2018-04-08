IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score KKR vs RCB Live Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders host Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens

IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score KKR vs RCB Live Streaming: Kolkata face Bangalore at Eden Gardens.
IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score KKR vs RCB Live Streaming: Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders will host Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens on Sunday for Match 3 of Indian Premier League. But, Kolkata are a new-look side with Dinesh Karthik as their captain and some young blood in the team. There are some experienced international players in the team who will help KKR. For RCB, Virat Kohli will lead the team which once again has a strong batting line-up. Kohli and De Villiers are two of the best cricketers around the world both will this year, look to take RCB to title win. But before that, they would like to begin on the winning note. Catch IPL 2018 Live Score KKR vs RCB Live Streaming here. (IPL 2018 KKR vs RCB Live Scorecard)
IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score KKR vs RCB Live Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens at Eden Gardens on Sunday. KKR vs RCB Live will be available on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Hindi. The IPL 2018 Live Streaming can be accessed on Hotstar.
IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens
IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score KKR vs RCB Live Streaming: Virat Kohli will lead RCB.
It is Dinesh Karthik vs Virat Kohli as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the majestic Eden Gardens. While both sides have gone through a few churns in the auction earlier in the year, one could argue that it is KKR who are deeper inside uncharted territory than RCB. They had let go of long-time skipper Gautam Gambhir, under whom KKR were transformed from perpetual underperformers to one of the toughest sides to beat in the league. Last season, RCB endured a nightmare at Eden Gardens as they got dismissed for 49 - the lowest by any team in the history of the IPL - in reply to KKR's 131. RCB are a much more balanced side on paper than they were last season, blending experience with youth and they have some formidable names in their bowling department. The first match will be a good indicator as to how these two sides will fair with their new-look teams this season.
KL Rahul's fastest IPL fifty and then a half century from Karun Nair enable Kings XI Punjab to chase down Delhi Daredevils 166 with ease and they win by six wickets. Rahul made 51 off just 16 balls to set up the chase. Here are all the highlights
Eden Gardens is a beauty to bat on! It is a relatively small ground and bowlers do not enjoy the best of the outings there. A captain winning the toss should look to bat first. Virat Kohli will be up against Dinesh Karthik!
Only four players have played 150 or more games in IPL history and Virat Kohli and Robin Uthappa will join that list when both come out to play for RCB and KKR respectively on Sunday. Both are playing their 150th game. Big game for them!
It's Sunday and it's double header in Indian Premier League! Kings XI and Delhi battle it out in Mohali and at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Mitchell Starc in action!