IPL 2018 Live Score KKR vs SRH: Rain stops play in Kolkata

IPL 2018 Live Score KKR vs SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders host Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens in their third game of the Indian Premier League. Both have made contrasting starts to their Indian Premier League campaigns with Kolkata winning the first game but losing their second game against Chennai. Sunrisers have begun well in the IPL. They won both their games in the league so far. They won both their games at home and now move to Eden Gardens for their first away game of the season. Kolkata will not like to lose at the fortress and against Hyderabad. Dinesh Karthik is the new captain of the team for this season while Sunrisers have a new captain as well in Kane Williamson. Catch IPL Live Score KKR vs SRH at Eden Gardens here.

Shikhar Dhawan has been in superb form for Hyderabad In match 10 of the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are facing each other at the Eden Gardens. Both the teams have had two outings in the tournament and will have a fair idea of their strengths and weakness. While SRH have never managed to win a game at the Edens, what makes them favourites in this match is their superior bowling contingent which has propelled them to the top of the table in IPL 11. For KKR, who have the smallest squad of all teams, problems are mounting with injuries to key players. Kamlesh Nagarkoti is the latest to feature in this list. Overall the two teams have faced each other 12 times with KKR recording 8 wins while SRH have managed just 4. However, tonight's encounter will give the Hyderabad franchise a chance to improve their record. After being a part of KKR for several years the trio of Shakib Al Hasan Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan will be turning out for the Orange army, hence their performances will also be something to watch out for.