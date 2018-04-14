IPL 2018 Live Score KKR vs SRH: Rain stops play in Kolkata

IPL 2018 Live Score KKR vs SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders host Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens in their third game of the Indian Premier League. Both have made contrasting starts to their Indian Premier League campaigns with Kolkata winning the first game but losing their second game against Chennai. Sunrisers have begun well in the IPL. They won both their games in the league so far. They won both their games at home and now move to Eden Gardens for their first away game of the season. Kolkata will not like to lose at the fortress and against Hyderabad. Dinesh Karthik is the new captain of the team for this season while Sunrisers have a new captain as well in Kane Williamson. Catch IPL Live Score KKR vs SRH at Eden Gardens here.
Live Blog
IPL Live Score KKR vs SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens
In match 10 of the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are facing each other at the Eden Gardens. Both the teams have had two outings in the tournament and will have a fair idea of their strengths and weakness. While SRH have never managed to win a game at the Edens, what makes them favourites in this match is their superior bowling contingent which has propelled them to the top of the table in IPL 11. For KKR, who have the smallest squad of all teams, problems are mounting with injuries to key players. Kamlesh Nagarkoti is the latest to feature in this list. Overall the two teams have faced each other 12 times with KKR recording 8 wins while SRH have managed just 4. However, tonight's encounter will give the Hyderabad franchise a chance to improve their record. After being a part of KKR for several years the trio of Shakib Al Hasan Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan will be turning out for the Orange army, hence their performances will also be something to watch out for.
Highlights
Rain in Kolkata
Rain in Kolkata and the covers are on! Players are walking off the field and with Kolkata Knight Riders at 52 for 1. Full ground is being covered but it is just a drizzle
WICKET! Robin Uthappa c Wriddhiman Saha b Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar gives the first wicket! Uthappa is stuck on the crease and pokes at a delivery that is moving away. A thick outside edge but umpire says not out. SRH review. There is a spike in the UltraEdge. Gone!
TOSS: Hyderabad elect to bowl
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Kane Williamson has called the right side of the coin, Three toss wins for him. Can his team make three wins out of three?
Nitish Rana punishes Rashid. A six over mid-wicket then a four! Rashid leaks 12 runs of the over. End of the powerplay in Kolkata and KKR are 49 for 1 after 6 overs
Two more fours for Lynn in that over. Kolkata take 14 runs off the over and Lynn keeps the run-rate up. Kolkata are 37 for 1 after 5 over. Poor over from Kaul
Kaul has been a successful bowler in the powerplay. He is now bowling to Lynn. The second ball is hit over the point region for four! Brilliant batting.
Just the two runs from the over and some pace bowling this from Stanlake. Kolkata Knight Riders reach 23 for the loss of one wicket after 4 overs.
Back to back boundaries from Chris Lynn and Kolkata move on. The second was mistimed and Kane Williamson attempted a catch on that. Dropped. Nine runs off the second over
What a start from Bhuvneshwar! Just the one run in that first over from him. Hyderabad have been brilliant with the ball in this IPL and this is the reason
Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa are the two batsmen opening the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders. No Sunil Narine today. Bhuvi has the ball in hand for Hyderabad
Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake
Playing XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c&wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Mitchell Johnson, Shivam Mavi, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav
Big match at the Eden Gardens. More importantly, it will be interesting to see who makes it to the playing XI of both teams? Can a youngster make the cut?
Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in their Indian Premier League game. KKR have won one lost their second game while Sunrisers are off to a perfect start by winning two out of two matches