IPL 2018 Live KKR vs RR Eliminator: Kolkata Knight Riders host Rajasthan Royals in Eliminator in Kolkata

IPL 2018 Live Score KKR vs RR Eliminator: Kolkata Knight Riders are set to host Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens in the Eliminator of IPL 2018 season on Wednesday. The side led by Dinesh Karthik will have two more advantages in their corner to boost their confidence – they will be playing the crucial do-or-die encounter at home, and will be entering the match on the back of three back-to-back victories. KKR have been the best team unit throughout the tournament, with every player playing a contribution in the side. Skipper Dinesh Karthik has been in brilliant form, and he will hope he can continue his performance against Rajasthan Royals. Catch live scores, updates and commentary from Kolkata Knight Riders against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League. (IPL 2018 Home | IPL News | IPL Fixtures)
PL 2018 KXIP vs RR Eliminator Live: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League from Eden Gardens
Rajasthan Royals have seen its shares of ups-and-downs throughout the season of IPL 2018 season. With some brilliant performances from Jos Buttler, who scored five fifties in a row, RR picked up a string of victories in the latter half of the tournament. But now, entering into the playoffs, Buttler and Ben Stokes will no longer be a part of the squad, as they have returned to England for the Test series against Pakistan. RR defeated RCB convincingly to enter the playoffs, without Buttler and Stokes, which will boost their confidence and proved that they can perform without the two players in the team. RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane will hope his side can pull off a similar performance once again in the do-or-die game against KKR and save themselves from elimination.
Ahead of the do-or-die encounter, former Rajasthan Royals captain and mentor Shane Warne has a message for his team:
In the first Qualifying match of IPL 2018, Chennai Super Kings went on to pick up a 2-wicket victory in a thrilling encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was a one-man show from Faf du Plessis who scored 47-ball 63 to take his side to the victory. Chennai are into the finals for the 7th time in 10 season, while Sunrisers will face the winner of KKR vs RR Eliminator in the second Qualifying match.
After a thriller first Qualifying match, Kolkata Knight Riders will now step on to face Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator. The match is a do-or-die. The winner will face Sunrisers Hyderabad for the second qualifying match to enter the finals. The losing team will be out of the tournament. KKR are entering the playoffs on the back of three consecutive victories. The fact that the match is in Kolkata will further boos their confidence. Rajasthan Royals will be without Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, but hope that their domestic talent can deliver once more.